Netflix cancels ‘Partner Track’ starring Arden Cho after one season

Netflix’s legal drama “Partner Track,” which stars Arden Cho, has been canceled less than three months after its first season premiered.

Fans of the series, which was made available for streaming on Aug. 26, will no longer find out what else is in store for Cho’s character Ingrid Yun, an Asian American lawyer who dreams of becoming the first minority woman to make partner at her elite law firm in New York City.



“Partner Track” reached the No. 4 spot on Netflix’s Weekly Top 10 list for English-language series. However, it only stayed in the Top 10 for three weeks, which is not enough for Netflix when considering season renewals, according to Deadline.

Deadline also reported that Netflix commissioned writers to brainstorm ideas for a possible second season even before the show’s first season premiered. But despite it making waves as a highly watched Netflix series that features an Asian American protagonist, the streaming giant decided to pull the plug.

More from NextShark: K-pop boy group Seventeen’s repackage album ‘Sector 17’ lands at No. 4 on Billboard 200

While fans of Cho may find the “Partner Track” news disheartening, they can still look forward to seeing her in the upcoming “Avatar: The Last Airbender” series. The Asian American actor will portray bounty hunter June in the live-action adaptation.

Featured Image via Netflix

More from NextShark: YouTuber Tim Chantarangsu and Chia Habte Are Having a Baby

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

New ‘One Piece Film: Red’ teaser trailer drops a massive Shanks secret

2021 Halloween costume roundup: Asian celebs slayed and spooked as their favorite characters