Netflix Introduces a Game You’ll Actually Want to Play


Netflix  (NFLX) – Get Free Report has been slowly and quietly working to establish itself as a content streaming and mobile game designer. 

The streaming service’s branch into the world of mobile games seems like a good idea. After all, Netflix is home to several popular intellectual properties like “Squid Game”, “Power Rangers”, and the 1980s sci-fi horror hit “Stranger Things”. Two of the first five games the company released in the push towards gaming are, in fact, based on “Stranger Things”.

In early September, Netflix announced a partnership with Ubisoft, a major name in the development of video and mobile games. Ubisoft is best known as the studio that created the immensely popular series of “Assassin’s Creed” games. Together, the two studios aim to release a series of new mobile games starting sometime in 2023.





