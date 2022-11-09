Netflix Top 10 Report: ‘Enola Holmes 2’, ‘Manifest’, ‘The Takeover’

Welcome to your weekly rundown of the biggest stories from Netflix’s top 10 hourly figures drop for the week ending November 6th, 2022.

Netflix updates its top 10 stats page weekly with 40 new hourly figures of the top movies and shows of the past 7 days. If you want to browse the top 10 hourly data easily, visit our tool.

Note: In this report of Netflix’s hours viewed from October 31st to November 6th, 2022, we’ll use “Complete Viewings Equivalent,” or CVE, expressed in millions. That means we divide the hours viewed announced by Netflix by the runtime of films or series. It allows for better comparisons between films and series, but it’s not an audience metric. It is the minimum number of viewings if they were all complete from the first second to the last of the film or season. However, in its latest letter to shareholders, Netflix used the CVE metric to talk about The Gray Man, so there’s value in this metric, however imperfect it might be.

1. Enola Holmes 2 starts strong but it also feels a bit underwhelming

Positioned on a very competitive Friday with the main streaming services releasing big movies, Enola Holmes 2 did an OK start with 29.6M CVE over its first three days. It’s the 11th biggest launch for a US film released on a Friday since June 2021 and the 6th biggest of 2022.

But it seems that the film should have done better, considering it launched under Day Shift and Senior Year. We’ll see its legs in the following weeks, and next week will be quite light on the film side, so that it might progress well.

2. The Takeover takes over.

Tuesday is quite an unusual release day of the week for an international film but the Dutch thriller The Takeover, about a hacker embroiled in a vast conspiracy, did very well over its first six days with 17.6M CVE.

That’s a new record for an international film released on a Tuesday.

3. Manifest season 4A misses its landing.

We all know the story: a series is canceled by a US network or streaming service, but it does well in its second window on Netflix and thus Netflix swoops in to resurrect it for a new season. It’s a story as old as time (well, you get me). So the release of the forst part of the fourth season of Manifest was something quite interesting and with 7.5M CVE over its first weekend, it feels like a miss, especially compared with other seasons 4 launches of US Netflix series such as Ozark or Cobra Kai.

Luckily for everyone involved and everyone watching, there’s no renewal at play here and the series will conclude with a final batch of episodes in the coming months. And who knows? Between now and then, the new seasons might still take flight.

4. A look at the latest renewals and cancellations

Over the past week, we’ve had confirmations of several renewals and cancellations of the Netflix Original series.

First, Monster was renewed for two new anthology seasons following the release of Dahmer. More surprisingly, as it’s been labeled a limited series since day one, The Watcher will also get a second season.

However, as we’ve predicted over the past months, there won’t be a second season for either Partner Track and The Imperfects. The Imperfects felt like it was dumped unceremoniously on the platform so ultimately, not a big surprise with this title

However, Netflix seemed to have high hopes for Partner Track, but hopes mean nothing if viewership does not follow. So far, here’s the 2022 freshman Netflix Original series status.

You won’t be surprised to see that the series with the highest viewership have been renewed, and the ones with the lowest have been canceled.

The threshold for renewal seems very high for US series, which does not bode well for the last two series for which we don’t know anything yet: In from the Cold (likely canceled) and The Midnight Club (likely canceled too, unless Netflix wants to keep Mike Flanagan happy).