New Beatles videos are a stunning tribute to an iconic band

The Beatles inspired a range of animations during their heyday, including a television series and the legendary film Yellow Submarine. Now, more than 40 years after the latter, the Fab Four are still the subject of captivating animation. Two new music clips have been produced for the reissue of the classic Revolver album, and they’re a testament to the timelessness of a band that feels eternal.

Longtime Beatlemaniacs are enthralled by the new releases, and they’re also winning over new fans. For more inspiration, see our guide to Disney’s principles of animation and our pick of the best animated music videos. You might also want to make sure you have the best animation software

