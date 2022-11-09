New Movies on Netflix in 2022 with Certified Fresh Ratings

RottenTomatoes is one of the internet’s biggest sites when it comes to movie reviews from critics; its most coveted award is the Certified Fresh rating. Netflix in 2022 so far has released or will release 10 movies with the Certified Fresh rating, and we’ve listed them all below.

For those unfamiliar with RottenTomatoes, it’s a review aggregator akin to MetaCritic or IMDb. However, its score works differently from the others mentioned leading even to some criticisms.

Per RottenTomatoes, here’s how a movie receives the Certified Fresh icon:

“To receive a Certified Fresh rating a movie must have a steady Tomatometer rating of 75% or better. Movies opening in wide release need at least 80 reviews from Tomatometer Critics (including 5 Top Critics). Movies opening in limited release need at least 40 reviews from Tomatometer Critics (including 5 Top Critics). A TV show must have a Tomatometer Score of 75% or better with 20 or more reviews from Tomatometer Critics (including 5 Top Critics). If the Tomatometer score drops below 70%, then the movie or TV show loses its Certified Fresh status. In some cases, the Certified Fresh designation may be held at the discretion of the Rotten Tomatoes editorial team.”

Full List of New Netflix Movies with Certified Fresh Rating

Note: Titles are listed by order of release date.

Munich: The Edge of War

Released on Netflix: January 21st, 2022

Critics’ score: 87% on 82 reviews

Critics’ consensus: “Sharp direction and some outstanding performances make Munich: The Edge of War a gripping historical drama, even though the ending’s no secret.”

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

Released on Netflix: April 1st, 2022

Critics’ score: 91% on 133 reviews

Critics’ consensus: “The sweetly nostalgic Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood finds Richard Linklater reusing visual and thematic ingredients in a deeply personal, freshly inspired way. ”

Hustle

Released on Netflix: June 8th, 2022

Critics’ score: 93% on 161 reviews

Critics’ consensus: “Hustle doesn’t have any fancy moves, but it doesn’t need them — Adam Sandler’s everyman charm makes this easy layup fun to watch.”

The Sea Beast

Released on Netflix: July 8th, 2022

Critics’ score: 94% on 103 reviews

Critics’ consensus: “An original animated tale that’s often as daring as its characters, The Sea Beast sends audiences on a voyage well worth taking.”

Do Revenge

Released on Netflix: September 16th, 2022

Critics’ score: 84% on 74 reviews

Critics’ consensus: “Do Revenge could have used a bit more bite, but Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes make this a sweet dish best served to viewers who understand that high school can be hell.”

Athena

Released on Netflix: September 23rd, 2022

Critics’ score: 83% on 53 reviews

Critics’ consensus: “Although it may arguably fail to do justice to its deeper themes, Athena makes for electrifying, hard-hitting viewing in the moment.”

The Good Nurse

Released on Netflix: October 26th, 2022

Critics’ score: 77% on 133 reviews

Critics’ consensus: “The Good Nurse is hobbled by stilted dialogue and unrealistic story elements, but those issues are offset by strong work from a pair of talented leads.”

All Quiet on the Western Front

Released on Netflix: October 28th, 2022

Critics’ score: 92% on 96 reviews

Critics’ consensus: “Both timely and timeless, All Quiet on the Western Front retains the power of its classic source material by focusing on the futility of war.”

Wendall & Wild

Released on Netflix: October 28th, 2022

Critics’ score: 82% on 100 reviews

Critics’ consensus: “Boasting visual marvels to match its ambitious and inclusive story, Wendell & Wild is a spooky treat for budding horror fans.”

The Wonder

Released on Netflix: November 16th, 2022

Critics’ score: 83% on 65 reviews

Critics’ consensus: “The atmosphere’s absorbing and the story is fascinating, but The Wonder of this period drama really lies in Florence Pugh’s remarkable performance.”

Finally, we wanted to highlight a few movies that didn’t get to the required threshold of becoming Certified Fresh but do have critic ratings above 90%.

Rescued by Ruby – March 17th, 2022 – 100% on 5 reviews – The drama about an officer who dreams of becoming part of the K-9 unit.

– March 17th, 2022 – 100% on 5 reviews – The drama about an officer who dreams of becoming part of the K-9 unit. The Turning Point – April 20th, 2022 – 100% on 5 reviews – Italian crime drama starring Andrea Lattanzi and Brando Pacitto.

– April 20th, 2022 – 100% on 5 reviews – Italian crime drama starring Andrea Lattanzi and Brando Pacitto. Trees of Peace – June 10th, 2022 – 100% on 6 reviews – Alanna Brown directed movie inspired by true events. About four women from different backgrounds forge an unbreakable sisterhood while trapped and in hiding during the genocide in Rwanda.

– June 10th, 2022 – 100% on 6 reviews – Alanna Brown directed movie inspired by true events. About four women from different backgrounds forge an unbreakable sisterhood while trapped and in hiding during the genocide in Rwanda. The Stranger – October 19th, 2022 – 94% on 34 reviews – Australian movie from director Thomas Wright. Crime thriller about a friendship formed between two strangers.

– October 19th, 2022 – 94% on 34 reviews – Australian movie from director Thomas Wright. Crime thriller about a friendship formed between two strangers. 20th Century Girl – October 21st, 2022 – 100% on 5 reviews – Korean movie

– October 21st, 2022 – 100% on 5 reviews – Korean movie My Father’s Dragon – November 11th, 2022 – 92% on 25 reviews – Animated feature film from Cartoon Saloon based on the popular kids novel. About a young boy who runs away to find a dragon that needs rescuing.

– November 11th, 2022 – 92% on 25 reviews – Animated feature film from Cartoon Saloon based on the popular kids novel. About a young boy who runs away to find a dragon that needs rescuing. Lady Chatterley’s Lover – December 2nd, 2022 – 92% on 13 reviews – Adaptation of the D.H. Lawrence novel starring Emma Corrin.

– December 2nd, 2022 – 92% on 13 reviews – Adaptation of the D.H. Lawrence novel starring Emma Corrin. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – December 9th, 2022 – 100% on 22 reviews – Stop-motion animated movie with a fresh take on a wooden boy brought magically to life struggles to live up to his father’s expectations.

– December 9th, 2022 – 100% on 22 reviews – Stop-motion animated movie with a fresh take on a wooden boy brought magically to life struggles to live up to his father’s expectations. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – December 23rd, 2022 – 92% on 83 reviews – The long-awaited sequel to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out with the return of Daniel Craig.

Which movies have been your favorite so far in 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.