Nicola Adams attended a ‘secret underground’ Call of Duty tournament in London

Nicola Adams joined a number of celebrities at the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launch event on Friday 28 October.

The Leeds-born former boxer took to Instagram to share her attendance at the “secret underground” gaming tournament. She said it was her “perfect” night out – something that she hasn’t had much of since the birth of her son Taylor in July.

The “game-off”, which was hosted by rapper Professor Green, took place in an octagonal cage in a hidden underground location in Islington, London.

Welsh singer Matt Tuck, rapper Professor Green, former boxer Nicola Adams, and rapper and TV chef Big Zuu at the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launch event in Islington, London. (Credit @mr.matt.tuck Instagram)

Yesterday, Nicola told her 187,000 Instagram followers that she “absolutely loved” the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II map.

Nicola wrote: “I had the best time at a secret underground tournament for @callofduty #ModernWarfare2! I’ve been incredibly hyped for the MWII launch so this game-off has been my perfect idea of a night out – the squad was on fire and I absolutely loved the MWII map. See you all on the field!”

Professor Green enjoyed hosting the tournament which saw two teams “go head to head and battle it out to be crowned the winners”.

The rapper said: “In the new #MWII the ultimate weapon is team and in the end, @itsbigzuu came out on top.”

Competing in Big Zuu’s winning team, alongside Nicola, was England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, Welsh singer Matt Tuck, Call of Duty streamer TheTacticalBrit and variety creator Tianna Mercedes.

Jordan said he was “pleased to get the call up from @ItsBigZuu”. The footballer also added the host’s slogan: “The ultimate weapon is team”.

Matt admitted that he has “been a massive fan of the #COD franchise for well over a decade” as he thanked the organisers and his team mates.

The opposition, was captained by YouTuber Chunkz, were ex-footballer Adebayo Akinfenwa, England and Chelsea footballer Fran Kirby, COD streamers BennyCentral and MrDalekJD and variety creator Sunpi.