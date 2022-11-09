‘No route back’ in Iran as ‘cracks’ appear in the regime

Neither the possibility of detainment nor even death will deter the protesters in Iran and there is now “no way back” for the ruling elite and its clerical regime, a member of the Iranian opposition has said. Speaking to Express.co.uk, Shahin Gobadi, a spokesperson for the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran, said there are “cracks appearing within the regime’s repressive apparatus” and more will emerge in the coming weeks and months, suggesting the overthrowing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was certain.

As the tally of protesters killed by the Iranian security forces is estimated at more than 550, including 50 teenagers, since the murder of 22-year-old Masha Amini on September 16 by the regime’s morality police, political figures, including the grandson of the Supreme Leader, have begun to voice dissent against the status quo.

Mr Gobadi said: “I think the protests will continue. It’s quite evident that the people are determined. There is a clear determination on the side of the people to continue despite killings, despite crackdowns and despite massive arrests.

“So, there is no way back and this is what has been said time and again by the protesters.

“In what shape and form, and how the end of the regime will be brought down remains to be seen but it is quite evident that there will be more protests and the regime is getting weaker.