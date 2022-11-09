Northport Adoptable Pets Of The Week: Athena, Stevie, Nutmeg & Cheddar





NORTHPORT, NY — Athena, Cheddar, Nutmeg and Stevie are the Northport Cat Rescue Association’s Kittens of the Week.

Athena is a female tuxedo, Cheddar is a sweet orange tabby, and Nutmeg and Stevie, bonded siblings, are all 5 months old. Athena is the last of her litter to be adopted, said Lora Wild, a volunteer with the rescue.

“All of her siblings and even her mommy have been adopted,” she said. “Athena is a beautiful tuxedo kitten, a playful, attentive cute little ball of energy. She is always curious and loves to cuddle. She gets along with other cats and is simply adorable. We never understand why one gets left behind, but here she is, ready and waiting for her happily ever after too!” It is unusual for an orange tabby to be female, according to Wild. Cheddar is just that. She has an adorable personality, according to Wild.

“She is silly and playful with other kittens and even gets along with dogs,” Wild said. Nutmeg and Stevie were rescued in the nick of time and are a “dream come true,” Wild said.

“Both are vision impaired in one eye only, but don’t tell them that, because watching these 2 in action is pure joy,” Wild said. Stevie is a black-and-white sweet boy who loves to sit at the window and chirp at the birds and see the sunshine. He is playful and affectionate with a gentle, old-soul side to him.

“Nutmeg is beautiful with her all colors and is so needy for affection, climbing into your arms and purring,” Wild said. “If you put her down, she will do it again and again.” Nutmeg is playful and curious. She would love to be adopted with her brother, Stevie, so they could grow up together, Wild said. “Nutmeg and Stevie seem to get overlooked, perhaps because they look slightly different than the others around their eyes. Some may see it as scars, but we see it as their badges of honor, showing the world that they were strong enough to survive all on their own until rescued. They fought hard and came out stronger and more special than anyone could have imagined. What all 4 of these babies have in common is how special they truly are.” The kittens are all spayed or neutered, have all their shots, are litter box-trained, and micro-chipped and FELV/FIV negative. If you are interested in meeting Athena, Cheddar or Nugmeg and Stevie, you may head to the Northport Cat Rescue website and fill out an application to let them know you would like to meet them or any of the rescue’s other wonderful kittens and cats! Or you can call NCRA at 631-606-2631 or email info@northportcatrescue.org.

