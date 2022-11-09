09 November 2022

by Nicholas Fiorenza

Norway is procuring four more K9 SPHs (pictured) and six more K10 armoured resupply vehicles. (Norwegian MoD)

Norway ordered four more K9 self-propelled howitzers (SPHs) and eight more K10 ammunition resupply vehicles from Hanwha Aerospace on 7 November, the company announced in a press release the next day.

According to Janes World Armies, Oslo was exercising an option in the 2017 contract between the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) and Hanwha for 24 K9s and six K10s, which were delivered in 2019–20.

The K9 is replacing the Norwegian Army’s M109A3GN SPHs.

Norway is one of the eight countries that have ordered the K9. The others are its neighbour Finland, in addition to Australia, Egypt, Estonia, India, Poland, and Turkey.

Hanwha held the first K9 User Club meeting in Changwon, South Korea, in April to share experiences on how to best train and operate for the SPH. Norway is scheduled to host the second K9 User Club meeting in February 2023.

https://www.janes.com/defence-news/news-detail/norway-orders-more-k9-sphs-and-k10-ammunition-resupply-vehicles

