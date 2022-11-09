Nottingham Forest 2-0 Tottenham: Renan Lodi and Jesse Lingard score as hosts knock out Antonio Conte’s Spurs

Tottenham exited the Carabao Cup in dismal fashion as goals from Renan Lodi and Jesse Lingard gave Nottingham Forest a 2-0 third round win against Antonio Conte’s side.

Forest were well worth the victory and struck the post in the first half through Taiwo Awoniyi, with Lingard and Joe Worrall also going close as Spurs put in another inferior first-half display.

But after the break, Lodi curled home past Fraser Forster before Lingard completed another counterattack for the home side with a close-range header just minutes later.

Forest saw Orel Mangala sent off with 15 minutes to go after two bookable offences and substitute Richarlison, who replaced Harry Kane off the bench following injury, saw a goal disallowed for offside as Spurs tried to mount a comeback.

Image:

Antonio Conte reacts as Tottenham were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Nottingham Forest





This competition was a credible chance for Antonio Conte’s men to end their trophy drought but this was a dismal display. Tottenham showed their intent by naming a strong team, with no hint of a rest for Harry Kane, who has started every game this season.

Forest made nine changes but started strongly and could have gone ahead inside the opening 10 minutes. Davinson Sanchez’s attempted clearance crashed into Awoniyi and the ball deflected past Forster into the post, with the Spurs goalkeeper forced to sprawl across goal and keep out Lingard’s header from the rebound.

It was another nondescript start from Spurs, who have been dogged by poor first-half performances recently, and Forest continued to push as Lingard had an effort deflected over and then Forster saved at point-blank range from Worrall.

Spurs managed to get in the game, though never really threatened before the break apart from when Ivan Perisic’s cross found its way to Matt Doherty at the far post and the Irishman’s first-time effort was beaten away by Wayne Hennessey.

Image:

Nottingham Forest’s Renan Lodi celebrates after scoring against Tottenham





Conte’s men, who have now gone eight games without scoring in the first half, would have been hoping for a customary strong showing after the break, but it did not come as Forest started strongly.

Lingard stung the palms of Forster before a deserved breakthrough came in the 50th minute.

Forest won possession back high up the pitch and played the ball out to Lodi, who was allowed to advance on goal and cut inside before curling a delightful finish into the far corner.

The hosts were rampant and only a brilliant stop with his feet by Forster denied Sam Surridge a second. But there was no stopping Forest as Lingard finally got his first goal for the club in the 57th minute, nodding in from close range after Surridge sent Serge Aurier’s cross back across goal.

Image:

Nottingham Forest’s Jesse Lingard, right, celebrates his first goal for the club





Kane was promptly withdrawn in a seemingly pre-planned substitution, which did little to help Spurs’ chances of a comeback.

Forest’s night was marred by Mangala’s red card in the 76th minute as he picked up a second yellow card for scything down Richarlison.

It did not prove costly, though, as Spurs could not mount a recovery, with Richarlison seeing an effort ruled out for offside.