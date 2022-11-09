NTT Docomo Japanese Leading Telecom Company to Invest $4 Billion in Web3 

NTT and Accenture collaborated for the betterment of Web3 in Japan.

Japan is one of the leading countries globally in almost all sectors, and as per recent news, Japan is planning to upgrade its Web3 technology.

NTT Docomo and Accenture collaborated recently for the betterment of Web3 Technology.

NTT Docomo announced that it would issue $4 billion to create a Web3 platform in japan to strengthen the technology of Japan.

Docomo and Accenture will address three major issues in this drive; these issues are as follows.

Issue of ESG Creating a secure and reliable platform for Web3 users. Boost the global adoption of Web3. This joint venture will also launch a training program to train business leaders and engineers.

The president and Chief Executive Officer of NTT, Docomo Motoyuk li, termed Web3 “the most impactful technological development since the internet.” Motoyuk added that a partnership with Accenture will revolutionize social infrastructure by deploying blockchain and building user security.”

Senior Managing Director of Accenture Atsushi Egawa noted, “Our collaboration with NTT DOCOMO is designed to create an industry platform leveraging blockchain and other digital technologies… We will help accelerate the adoption of Web3 by leveraging the expertise we have gained in regional development through our collaborations with stakeholders from industry, government, and academia.”

Web3 has already made its debut in Japan, and the government is using this technology to address meteorological issues in the country.

According to reports of TheCoinRepublic, Japan government appointed a Digital Minister in the cabinet, and it is believed that blockchain, metaverse, Web3, and NFTs in upcoming times in Japan will boost.

The nomination appears to be a direct statement of Kishida’s goals: Kono is a former CEO in the IT industry, has a sizable social media following, attended Georgetown University in the past, and speaks English extremely well. Before that, he oversaw the foreign ministry and was the previous Minister of State for Administrative Reform.

On 23 October 2022, TheCoinRepublic reported that Japan is serious about rejuvenating its crypto market. For this, the country made it easier for startups to list tokens and lowered the threshold for market entry, the loosening of the rule could take effect as early as December. Members’ businesses have recently received the updated documents.

A Japanese firm in September 2022 announced that it is venturing into the universe of crypto resources. Before very long, the new pursuit will uncover many new administrations and product offerings.

Nomura is one of the biggest venture banks in Japan and one of the most established in the country. The venture organization laid down a good foundation for itself a long time back in Osaka in 1925 as Nomura Protections.