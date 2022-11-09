ODU Women’s Lacrosse Announces 2023 Schedule – Old Dominion University

NORFOLK, VA. – Head coach of the Old Dominion Women’s Lacrosse team Theresa Walton announced the complete schedule for the upcoming 2023 spring season. The Monarchs will play 17 games, nine of their matchups will take place at the L.R. Hill Sports Complex. They will wrap up their regular season when they host defending conference champion, Florida.

“We are so excited about this upcoming season and our schedule build up. Similar to this fall, we have a solid mix of non-conference opponents that we know will prepare us for our AAC games. Starting on the road will be awesome for our team to spend a quality amount of time with each other and the team is really excited about our home game slate,” said head coach Theresa Walton. “Spring always brings a different level of intensity, and from what our coaching staff took away from this fall is that we are ready to compete at the highest level. Everything our players are doing now has us focused on what lies ahead. We are looking forward to the challenges in store and can’t wait to hit the field in our jerseys having fun doing what we love.”

ODU will be on the road for their first three games of the year beginning Feb. 11 when they take on Elon, this will be the first matchup between ODU and Elon. They will then travel to VCU Feb. 15 and be on the road against Radford on Feb. 18. ODU leads the series against VCU 4-3 and has faced Radford twice, defeating them both times.

The Monarchs will then have their home opener when they welcome William & Mary on Feb. 22. William & Mary lead the all-time series 14-7. On Feb. 25 ODU will be on the road again as they will take on Delaware. The Blue Hens lead the series 10-3 over the Monarchs.

ODU will return home on Mar. 1 as they welcome Longwood, the Monarchs lead the series 8-4. They will once again be on the road when they travel to Campbell on Mar. 4, the Monarchs lead the all-time series 3-1.

ODU then returns home for four games at the L.R. Hill Sports Complex, beginning Mar. 8 when they welcome Richmond, the Spiders have won 17 out of the last 20 meetings. ODU will then take on Furman on Mar. 11, Furman has won both meetings with the Monarchs. Mount St. Mary’s comes to Norfolk on Mar. 15 for the first ever meeting with the Monarchs. ODU will wrap up their four game homestand on Mar. 18 when East Carolina comes to town. The series is tied 2-2 with the Pirates.

Old Dominion will then be on the road for two games when they travel to Vanderbilt Mar. 25 and JMU on Apr. 1. ODU is 0-3 against the Commadores and 8-35 against the Dukes. On Apr. 11, Virginia Tech will travel to ODU. The Hokies lead the series 10-3 over the Monarchs. On Apr. 15 Old Dominion will play host to Temple, the Owls have won six games in the nine meetings.

Old Dominion will travel to Cincinnati on Apr. 22, ODU is 0-3 against the Bearcats. The Monarchs will wrap up their regular season when they play host to Florida, the Gators have defeated the Monarchs in all three meetings.



The American Athletic Conference Championship will be held May. 4 and 6.

Returners from last season’s team Lily Siskind who scored 57 goals and had 20 assists for a team high 77 points. Jenna Peccia returns in goal who made 180 saves which led the conference.

