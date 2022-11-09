Olivia Attwood’s I’m A Celebrity exit explained as pal speaks out

I’m A Celebrity viewers were left shocked to learn former Love Islander Olivia Attwood had left the show after just 24 hours. When the star was made to leave as it was deemed unsafe for her to return, many speculated what the reason could be. Now a close pal of the star has spoken out on why she was made to leave.

On Monday it was revealed Olivia had left the I’m A Celeb camp 24 hours after making her jungle debut.

Although the exact reason is still unknown, a spokesperson for the show confirmed she had been taken away for medical checks and it was then deemed unsafe for her to return.

Many have speculated on her refusal back to camp but a source close to Olivia explained: “The show is very covid safe but the so-called bubble is not the same as it was in Wales last year for the show.”

