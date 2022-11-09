Our View: Environment Renewable projects bring positive energy

Good news on the renewable energy front in Minnesota came in two recent announcements — one power company dismantling dirty coal plants, another putting online a renewable natural gas plant.

The two developments show renewable energy projects continue to come on line regularly even though some political candidates cling to the weak premise that they can bring back coal as a significant energy source.

In fact, Minnesota Power recently came to an agreement with clean energy groups to shut down by 2035 two coal-fired power plants in Cohasset that are the company’s two biggest power generators. The company said passage of the federal infrastructure act and the Inflation Reduction Act created funding for solar energy infrastructure through the former and clean energy tax credits through the latter.

The company also planned to double the wind power it provides to its 145,000 customers in northeastern Minnesota to 400 megawatts by 2030 and increase by 50% the amount of solar energy it provides to 300 megawatts over the same period.

Xcel Energy has committed to closing five coal-powered plants by 2030.

Renewables also will be boosted by the opening of Minnesota’s first renewable natural gas plant in Inver Grove Heights, which converts biogas from a landfill into natural gas.

It’s a partnership between New York based OPAL Fuels, which operates the facility, and Republic Services of Arizona, which operates the Pine Bend Sanitary Landfill that provides the biogas.

The facility will remove 44,000 metric tons of carbon from the atmosphere per year. The natural gas fuel produced is used by trucks operated by Waste Management and UPS.

The public and their duly elected representatives should get behind such projects instead of trying to mislead those in coal-mining states that they have an energy future.

Coal-based electricity makes up 22% of all electricity in the United States, but its use is declining and will continue to do so, according to the U.S. Energy Information Agency. Utilities are turning to cheaper and cleaner natural gas as well as wind and solar power.

Ex-President Donald Trump had often promised coal states like West Virginia he would save coal mining, but the number of coal mining jobs during his administration dropped 20%, according to EIA.

Renewables now offer about as much electricity as coal at 20% of the total.

Opponents of renewable energy often argue it’s too expensive and businesses will not buy or invest in it. Those premises are being proven false every day.