Pantera added to Norway’s 2023 Tons Of Rock Festival & Germany’s Rock am Ring & Rock im Park | Metal Insider

Pantera have been added to 2023’s Norway’s Tons Of Rock Festival, set for June 22-24th in Oslo. Other acts include Gojira, Behemoth, Ghost, Clutch, TN, Powerglove, Mayhem, and more. Tickets go on sale this Friday (11th). They’ve also been added to Germany’s Rock am Ring and Rock im Park, which is set for June 2nd-4th in Nürburgring and Nürnberg. The reemerged groove metal act will see surviving members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) along with guitarist Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne / Black Label Society) and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante.

Confirmed Tour Dates (so far):

12/02 Toluca, MEX @ Foro Pegaso @ Hell & Heaven Metal Fest

12/06 Monterrey, MEX @ Monterrey Metal Fest

12/09 Bogotá, COL @ Knotfest Colombia

12/11 Santiago, CHL @ Knotfest Chile

12/12 Santiago, CHL @ Movistar Arena

12/15 São Paulo, BRA @ Vibra São Paulo

12/18 São Paulo, BRA @ Knotfest Brazil

06/02-04 Nürburg, GER @ Rock am Ring

06/02-04 Nuremberg, GER @ Rock im Park

06/22-24 Oslo, NOR @ Tons Of Rock