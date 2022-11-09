Passengers urged to leave ‘flip flops’ at home to avoid ‘hefty fine’

Overseas property experts at YourOverseasHome.com revealed the weirdest and most surprising items that are banned when travelling to some countries around the world, including baby walkers, chewing gum and flip flops.

In Singapore, for instance, it is against the law to import and sell chewing gum since 1992, when the law was implemented in an attempt to improve the cleanliness of the country.

Thailand has had a ban on the import, export, sale and possession of vaping products since November 2014.

The senior content editor at Your Overseas Home, Christopher Nye, urged travellers to “get to grips with their culture and customs – and that includes any weird and wonderful laws that are enforced. It’s always a good idea”.

“Staying on the right side of these laws is imperative not only to keep the peace, but failure to do so could land you a hefty fine, deportation, or even imprisonment in some cases,” he added.

