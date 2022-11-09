Pensioner, 79, secures discount on water bill – are you eligible?

After announcing £65million in support for customers in June, Anglian Water have continued to monitor its customers situation – with the cost of living getting worse, it has launched its largest ever support package, taking the total two announcements to £190 million.

Anglian Water’s director of customer and wholesale services, Pete Holland, said: “For many of our customers and their families, next year is going to continue to be very difficult.

“We’re proud of the support that we’ve already provided, but given the incredibly challenging reality for so many, we wanted to go even further to help our customers. That’s why, just four months after we announced support for this year, we are launching our largest ever package for those struggling with the cost of living.

“The scope of this support means we can help even more people in a way that’s tailored to their individual circumstances. Anglian Water is also unique as in addition to the direct support we offer to our customers, we also help them identify wider external packages available to them which can help ease their financial burdens.

“So, whatever the circumstances, our message to customers is: if you’re struggling, please get in touch. The sooner we talk, the sooner we can help.”

READ MORE: New OVO Energy trial offers free smart boilers and cuts emissions 40% – are you eligible?