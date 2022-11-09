Pensioners can get £3,000 extra a year – guaranteed even if they die





Annuity rates have rocketed this year giving pensioners thousands of pounds in extra income, but many are still wary of buying one. Some fear that if they die shortly afterwards all their retirement savings will go to waste as the annuity company will swallow their pot. Yet this does not always have to be the case. With a “guaranteed” plan, you can ensure your income continues for a set period, regardless of what happens to you. This gives you peace of mind knowing that you are getting a decent deal, and allows you to leave money behind for your loved ones. An annuity is the guaranteed income for life you can buy with your pension. Demand plunged after the financial crisis, because the income they pay crashed as the Bank of England slashed interest rates. In 2015, pension freedom reforms liberated savers from the obligation to buy an annuity, and most retirees now leave their retirement funds invested via drawdown.

By the end of last year, a healthy 65-year-old with £100,000 of pension could buy annuity income of just £4,521 a year. Now they could get £7,584 as interest rates rise, Hargreaves Lansdown figures show. That is an increase of more than £3,000 a year for life. Over a 20-year retirement it could be worth £60,000 more. Annuity rates could soon climb even higher with the BoE expected to increase base rates from today’s three percent to at least 4.5 percent, as it battles to combat inflation. Yet many still prefer to leave their pension invested via drawdown, despite this year’s volatile stock markets. One concern is that once you buy an annuity you are stuck with it, and cannot change your mind later. Stephen Lowe, group communications director at retirement specialist Just Group, said there is another worry. “Many pensioners fear that if they get hit by the proverbial bus and die shortly after taking out an annuity, the income will die with them.” Yet that does not have to be the case. READ MORE: Annuities – Fixed-term plans can offer the flexibility of drawdown

Lowe said buyers can get round this by purchasing a “guaranteed” annuity, that pays income for a minimum period regardless of how long you live. Annuity buyers can choose their guaranteed period, which could be anything from one to 30 years. “Buying a guarantee will reduce the annual income paid, but the reduction is actually quite modest.” Just Group would pay a healthy 65-year-old with a £100,000 pot annual income for life of £7,310 a year, with no guarantee. If they bought a five-year guarantee the annual income would drop only slightly to £7,284 a year, falling to £7,074 if they took a 15-year guarantee. “That 15-year guarantee would secure a minimum return of £106,110, which is more than the annuity cost to buy,” Lowe said. If the policyholder lived longer than 15 years this type of annuity would continue paying for life in the usual way. DON’T MISS:

Hunt and Sunak to launch £10bn pension tax blitz next week [LATEST]

Pension transfer values crash by £89,000 to ‘unprecedented low’ [WARNING]

Winter energy bills to plunge as ‘world’s best country’ races to UK… [REVEAL]

Lowe said many annuity buyers worry that if they die tomorrow, years of pension saving will effectively be thrown away. Andrew Tully, technical director at Canada life, said buying an annuity can protect you against stock market volatility by guaranteeing that your income will continue for as long as you live. “By contrast, if you leave your money invested via drawdown, it could fall in value or you could run out of money.” Tully said shop around to get the best possible rate, known as taking the “open market option”, and remember to tell your annuity company if you have health or lifestyle issues. “About two-thirds of retirees can get up to 15 percent extra income if they do.” He added that pensioners can mix and match by keeping some of their pension invested in drawdown, and buying an annuity with the rest. “Or you could buy several smaller annuities, spreading your purchases out over the years to secure more income as you get older.” Decisions can be complicated so consider taking independent financial advice.

Like Loading...