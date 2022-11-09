Pensioners slam plan to pay poor countries billions for climate crisis

Foreign aid campaigners say taxpayers should stump up billions to help poorer nations, despite vulnerable Britons struggling to pay bills in the cost-of-living crisis.

“Reparation” handouts to countries suffering the impacts of climate change have been discussed at this week’s COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Some have claimed the UK must pay up after damaging the planet by burning fossil fuels to power our economy. But Rishi Sunak made no mention of reparations during a speech at the summit on Monday.

And Downing Street insisted the UK was already helping countries deal with the impact of climate change. Britain is tripling funding for climate adaptation from £500million to £1.5billion in 2025.

But critics have blasted the plans. John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said taxpayers will be livid at the Prime Minister for making “more grandiose green pledges while public finances are in the red”.

He added: “With energy bills spiralling and winter approaching, Brits are already on the hook for huge bills for support schemes. The Government needs to get its priorities straight and save funds for frontline services.”

Pensioner Margaret Gregory said: “The Tories are spending billions on economic migrants and foreign aid, but they don’t care about the British people, especially pensioners.”