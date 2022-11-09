Pet of the Week: Mango

EUGENE, Ore. — Mango is a handsome, sweet little fellow looking for a new home!

Mango is a one-year-old crested guinea pig with calico fur and dark eyes. His fur grows in one direction, except for a cute little crest on his head. Greenhill Humane Society says that Mango can be nervous at first, but once he warms up he’s very friendly and loves to run around and explore when he’s not getting pets.

Greenhill says Mango weighs nearly 3 pounds and would love to have a similarly-sized friend at his new home. They also say he’d do best with older kids, and will have to be adopted to an inside-only home. Mango might be just a little guy, but he’ll be a super sweet addition to a loving family!

Mango was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.

If you are interested in Mango or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.

Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.