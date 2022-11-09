Pet owner claims Rankin Co. Animal Control euthanized her dog by accident

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – “Every time I think about it too much, I cry about it. Because I don’t know where she is. She doesn’t know what happened to me just like I don’t know what happened to her.”

Constance Marrow says her family is one furry friend short after Rankin Country Animal Control took her dog, Sally, from a neighbor’s property.

“I got home from work one day and saw my nephew standing in the yard, surrounded by chicken feathers,” she said. “Our neighbor said that Sally had pulled her chicken through a chain link fence. The next day when I got home from work, Sally was gone.”

After a few phone calls, Marrow found out her dog was with deputies and would have to stay a few days.

“He said that he didn’t want to keep her any longer than he needed to that, you know, he knew I wanted her back, but because she had nicked his hand as he was loading her, He had to hold her for a few days to watch for rabies. And then I could pick her up on Monday,” Marrow said.

When Monday came, two dogs were brought to Marrow. Neither one was Sally.

“I was very confused that I had no idea that I was going to leave there without her. I had been that weekend, I had bought new fencing and new callers. Everything that I needed to be able to make sure this didn’t happen again” she said.

Now, Marrow says deputies refuse to answer her texts and phone calls about the matter. She thinks Sally was accidentally taken to the Mississippi Animal Rescue League to be euthanized.

“It’s just really sad that they try to relate to you by saying what they would do and how enraged they would be if it happened to their animals or their dogs, but then act like they don’t care and won’t even respond to you when it’s not theirs.”

Legal Counsel Paul Holley of the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office has since released the following statement:

“It was determined the dog was taken to the Mississippi Animal Rescue League where it was euthanized. We are currently investigating the matter to determine how this incident took place and to ensure that it does not happen again.”

