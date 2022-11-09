Peter Kay slashed ticket prices to battle cost of living crisis





Over the weekend, Peter Kay announced his comeback to live comedy with details of his 2022-2023 tour. And earlier this week, he extended this string of live dates by announcing a residency slot at London’s O2 Arena that will run for 12 consecutive months. The star has been very open about his long-awaited comeback to the stage, but he has also revealed he is cutting costs for his dedicated fans.

Kay’s shows were already expected to sell out before the price of the tickets had been announced. During the reveal of his new shows and residency slot, he revealed tickets will start at the bargain price of £35. He commented: “It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now. And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35.” The 49-year-old comic explained that this is the same price he sold tickets for back in his last tour in 2010.

With the cost of living continually rising, Peter is assuring fans that they will be able to attend his shows, regardless of wealth. 2010 was the last time Peter hit the stage for the masses. He toured the UK for weeks and broke a Guinness World Record with the number of tickets he sold at the time. He played to more than 1.2 million people in the UK, cementing him as one of the country’s best-loved comics. The tour is still officially ranked as the biggest-selling comedy tour of all time. READ MORE: Peter Kay tickets – Here’s where to get Peter Kay presale tickets

Now, Peter is shocked to see the reaction to his comeback. He told Zoe Ball: “I cannot get my head round it. I thought we should call this tour Peter Who. I hadn’t been around for five years. I thought I’d be on the news when I’m dead not when I’m going on tour. I could not get over it, I was lying in bed with Susan.” “I had a show on Sunday night,” he said. “Huw Edwards was on the news talking about me. I was like this is ridiculous. I thought it’s going to be a slow news day, hasn’t it. I couldn’t believe I was on the main news on telly.” (sic) The groundbreaking tour and residency slot kicks off in just a few weeks, with the star hitting the stage on December 2, 2022, in Manchester.

