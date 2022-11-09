Pets of the week: CJ walks well on a leash. Robin loves to be petted

JACKSON, MI – CJ and Robin are just two of the many pets at Cascades Humane Society that are looking for loving forever homes.

CJ is a medium- to large-sized tri-color mixed breed. For example, he has wavy back hair like a lab, but the coloring of a mountain dog, and his tail is like a husky or a shepherd. No matter what breeds, he is one good looking dog. And he is as sweet as he is cute.

This 1-year-old walks very well on a leash and, while he doesn’t seem to know any commands at the moment, he seems to be easily trainable. He loves big plush toys to be thrown for him to chase and he enjoys sniffing around the CHS play yard.

CJ seems like he would do well with other dogs but a meet and greet is necessary just to be sure. Please bring a copy of your dog’s rabies vaccination records when bringing them for a meet and greet. CJ is neutered, up to date on vaccinations, microchipped and has tested negative for heartworm.

Robin is a beautiful long-haired tortoiseshell (or torti for short). This friendly 5-year-old girl doesn’t want to hold still for long, as she prefers to explore her surroundings.

But even more than that, Robin prefers to seek out human attention. She loves to be petted and cuddled. Robin is spayed, up to date on all necessary vaccinations, microchipped and has tested negative for FeLV and FIV.

Pet owners can join CHS in getting a jump on the holidays by participating in Santa Paws the first two weekends in November at Jackson Crossing.

For a $15 donation, you can have your pets’ photos taken with Santa and receive a free 5×7 photograph. You can also purchase holiday cards, ornaments and other items.

Walk-ins are welcome.

Cascades Humane Society, 1515 Carmen Drive, is open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

All dogs and cats at Cascades Humane Society have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and given parasite protection prior to adoption. Those who adopt pets also receive a free wellness checkup from any of 24 area veterinarians.

Dog owners wishing to adopt another dog are required to do a meet and greet with their dog and the dog they’re choosing to adopt.

CHS also has added services to its Spay and Neuter Assistance Program. The service, available during scheduled spay or neuter surgeries, includes vaccines, heartworm testing for dogs, FIV and FeLV testing for cats and dental procedures.

CHS also has a Pet Food Pantry to help families going through financial hardship. CHS accepts cat or dog food donations, as long as the food is in its original packaging. Donors can drop off food by the pole barn behind the facility. The Pet Food Pantry is open from noon to 2 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month.

Those considering adopting CJ, Robin or another pet can apply to do so here. Adoptable pets can be viewed at www.chspets.org. For more information, call 517-787-7387.