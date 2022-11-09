Pets of the Week: Sunflower and Betty

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) – In this weeks’ segment of Pet of the Week, we introduce you to not one but two four-legged friends that are looking for new homes.

We got a friend for cat lovers, and we have one for dog lovers.

Sunflower is a two-year-old cat that can get hyper but overall, she is quite calm.

Laredo Animal Care Services say during a recent event she was outside on a leash, and she was very well-behaved around the crowds of people.

Meanwhile, Betty, is a four-year-old lab-mix, who arrived with her puppy Mikey.

While Mikey has been adopted, Betty is still looking for that forever home.

If you would like to adopt either Sunflower or Betty, you can call 956-625-1860 or you can visit the shelter at 5202 Maher Avenue they are open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The shelter is closed on Sundays.

