Primark fans ‘excited’ by £3 designer skincare dupe





TikTok has been awash with Primark fans celebrating some of the high street retailer’s designer make-up and skincare dupes. Video creator Georgia Baigrie said she was left “buzzing” after trying out a Primark face serum which is rumoured to be a replica of Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow Dew Drops.

Georgia shared the dupe with her audience of 46.5K followers on TikTok, saying she was “so excited to try the face serum to really compare if it is a good dupe.” Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Dew Drops can be purchased for £31.00 for a 40ml bottle. By comparison, the Primark PS… Future’s Bright Facial Serum is £3.50 for a 30ml bottle. “First impressions, I absolutely love the pink, it smells so good,” Georgia said upon opening the bottle. “I just love the smell of watermelon, it’s so nice. And it’s not too thick but it’s not too runny. It’s a really nice consistency. I feel like Glow Recipe is just that little bit thicker but it’s very similar.” In the video, Georgia rubs the Primark serum onto one side of her face and the Glow Recipe serum onto the other side. READ MORE: 15 second hack to get volume in hair

She continued: “They literally both feel the exact same, both smell the exact same. Glow Recipe on this side, Primark dupe on this side, and I literally can’t tell the difference. “Look at my skin it is glowing on both sides, so dewy. My skin feels super tacky, it feels super hydrated on both sides. I can not see a difference. This was £3. Insane, literally insane. I am in shock.” However, there is a slight recipe difference between the Primark serum and the Glow Recipe serum. The Primark serum does not contain niacinamide, which can be helpful in the prevention of spots. In the video comments section, a viewer name Kayleigh Annen said: “I compared ingredients and it’s only missing two key ones which are moringa seed oil and niacinamide. Buy this extra would still be cheaper than glow.” Another commenter named Joy added: “Buy a bottle of niacinamide from The Ordinary and add it to the Primark dupe.” DON’T MISS

Despite the missing ingredient, Georgia said the serum is “such a good dupe”. She added: “Instead of paying £31 for the Glow Recipe literally just try the Primark dupe. What a little beauty. Just look at that glow. You can’t even tell [the difference].” Video commenters were quick to celebrate the product, with Sana Perves saying: “I’m running to Primark in the morning”. Primark says the Future’s Bright Facial Serum will “revolutionise your AM skincare routine.” The high street shop describes the product as: “Packed full of hyaluronic acid, watermelon and pineapple extracts to ensure uber glowy, moisturised skin. “It’s like a glass of water for your face, keeping your skin hydrated, bouncy and illuminated. You’ll look like a glowing goddess without the need for makeup, you can thank us later.” The product is best used after your normal cleansing routine. Primark recommends adding a couple of drops onto your face, followed by moisturiser and sunscreen.

Primark designer moisturiser dupe Recently, beauty and skincare expert Scott McGlynn recently shone a light on another Primark “dupe”. According to the skincare expert, Primark’s PS Prep and Perfect Vitamin Enriched Moisturising Primer, which costs just £4.50, is a “winning” replica of the Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base which retails for £48.50. Scott said: “I’ve got to say the results are exactly the same. Exactly the same. Primark, you’re a winner, love it.” He added: “Even I’m shocked! After doing this review I’ve been using it more regularly and it’s just the same as Bobbi Brown’s one.”







