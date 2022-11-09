PS Plus November Game Catalog Revealed | GameSpot News

This month the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog is gaining some big additions. Members at the Extra and Premium tiers can look forward to playing The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Ghost Recon Breakpoint and The Division 2.

But that’s not all because also soaring its way into the catalog is Sora and gang with Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and KH 3 and Melody of Memory.

And you might be as well because early this month, PlayStation added 3 free games to its essential PlayStation Plus tier. Those include:

Nioh 2 is a yokai-slaying action game from Team Ninja that combines the pinpoint swordplay of Ninja Gaiden with the mechanics of Dark Souls. The Lego Harry Potter Collection, a game that combines Years 1-4 and Years 5-7 into one game. And the physics-based puzzle game Heavenly Bodies.

A week from today on November 16, Modern Warfare II will get its first major update with the launch of Season 1 and Warzone 2.0 will be unleashed on the masses. In a blog post, Activision ran through the specifics of what’s new in Season 1, and it’s a lot of information.

Modern Warfare II is adding fan-favorite maps in Season 1, and those include Shoot House and Shipment. Both maps are “reimagined” for Modern Warfare II, Activision said. These are smaller maps with a lot of action, especially Shipment, which is one of Call of Duty’s smallest maps.