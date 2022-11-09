Queen Camilla channels Queen Elizabeth in all-green outfit and pearls

Queen Camilla and King Charles have just arrived in York for a poignant engagement. The couple will attend a ceremony at the Mickelgate Bar in the city later today. But prior to that, the royals were seen greeting crowds after stepping out of their vehicle.

Camilla seemed to channel Queen Elizabeth II with her choice of outfit today – the Queen Consort opted for a monotone look and wore a string of pearls around her neck.

The royal wore top-to-toe green, perhaps mimicking the late monarch’s go-to style: Queen Elizabeth often wore an outfit in one block colour, whether blue, yellow, pink, purple, or green.

Camilla also wore a string of pearls around her neck. Although the late Queen was always seen with three strings of pearls, Camilla’s necklace was not unlike Elizabeth’s favourite jewellery piece.

Members of the Royal Family are huge fans of pearls and have been wearing them for centuries, but Queen Elizabeth is the most recent monarch to be associated with them, thanks to her preference of wearing a pearl necklace and a pair of small pearl earrings.

READ MORE: Zara shares favourite travel destination – would ‘definitely’ move