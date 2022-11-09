Rebel Wilson Explained Why She Was Inspired To Name Her Daughter Royce

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” Rebel wrote, adding that becoming a mom had been “years in the making.”
Now, Rebel is sharing the special meaning behind the little girl’s name, and its nod to the royal family.
“I wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one,” Rebel told People.
Rebel added that the infant’s middle names pay tribute to women in her family, as well as the late Queen.
“Lillian and Elizabeth are both family names carried by women in my family who I admire,” Rebel shared. “Elizabeth, which is also my middle name, after the late Queen.”
As for life as a new mom, Rebel says holding the little girl for the first time was “overwhelming and exciting.”
“My love for her is just overflowing. She is gorgeous and perfect. I felt like, ‘Wow, this is such a precious miracle,'” Rebel gushed.
Congratulations again, Rebel!
Source link