Recession blessing: A free meditate to earn Cryptocurrency App; Zenbase, a Web3 startup on the rise

The web3 startup Zenbase offers peace of mind and earned rewards for users, while recession is looming, inflation is rising and big tech layoffs are rampant.

The company’s north star behind incentivizing people to meditate is to introduce millions to mindfulness without demanding money from customers.” — Connor Chase

OREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Connor Chase and Jessie Freelander are entrepreneurs and friends from high school who’ve witnessed family members die and/or attempt suicide, stemming from mental health issues. Combatting mental health is a cause more people are subscribing to than ever before. A swirling animosity around the issue inspired these two founders to develop a solution. Mr. Chase discovered the importance of meditation during college. One day he had a strange idea while meditating: reward people with cryptocurrency for practicing mindfulness.

The result of this new idea is a meditation app called Zenbase. Mr. Chase says, “The company’s north star behind incentivizing people to meditate is to introduce millions to mindfulness without demanding money from customers. The standard 7-day free trial used by large-scale meditation apps isn’t compatible with the science of forming new habits which can take more than two months to develop.” Other meditation apps, such as: Calm and Headspace, fail to address financial stress. Zenbase fills this gap with their zen token. Zenbase is already available on iOS devices. The startup is planning to launch the Android version of the app and creator royalties program next.

Mr. Freelander saw the mental health crisis as an opportunity to educate himself and be a beacon of spiritual wellness. He traveled to India several months before the founders launched Zenbase and became a certified yoga practitioner. Both founders quit their jobs and relocated from Florida to the Silicon Slopes of Utah to invest in the mental health of humanity. They recently onboarded a seasoned Chief Marketing Officer, Lisa Kuntze. A Silicon Valley Founder Institute Alumni, with three E-Commerce exits, eager for a unicorn. Mrs. Kuntze is already an influential voice in the web3 space and a self proclaimed, “meditation junky”. Mrs. Kuntze shares the same experience of witnessing mental health crisis and suicide, aligning the trio in their humanitarian cause at the right tipping point in history.

The web3 startup offers peace of mind, community and earned rewards for users. Recession is looming, inflation is rising and big tech layoffs are rampant. With so much economic and political turmoil, set in motion by the pandemic, Zenbase shows promise of a perfect storm investment. A seed round has opened for the startup and rumor has it, angel investors are eager to strike a deal. Zenbase is the first zen platform to incorporate blockchain technology for their community and creators. Unlike other web3 startups, Zenbase is building prior to their ICO (Initial Coin Offering), proving they can execute. People are ditching their subscriptions and joining Zenbase, calling it “the SoundCloud for wellness.” With every misfortune arises the upside for new opportunities and these founders are disrupting a billion-dollar industry to prove it.

