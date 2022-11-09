Recovery concert planned in Fort Myers Nov. 20 – Fort Myers Florida Weekly

In response to Hurricane Ian, Peacevision is organizing the PeaceVision Recovery concert to be held at the new Caloosa Sound Amphitheatre in Fort Myers from 2-7 p.m. Nov. 20.

The concert will benefit the Harry Chapin Food Bank, the Lee County Homeless Coalition and Kimmie’s Recovery Zone.

The concert will feature local and international performers including Livingston Taylor, Danny Morgan, J.Robert the Florida fiddler, Johnny Jensen, The Love Stallion, The Prodromos sisters, Habitat for Harmony, Kat Epple, Andy Wahlberg, Corky Dunford and other special guests. The event will be hosted by Eric Raddatz.

“To travel to Fort Myers and be part of the second storm that is the indomitable spirit of Southwest Florida is something I would never miss,” said Livingston Taylor, headlining the event. “So glad to have a shoulder to put on the wheel. “

“We are so excited to be part of the community coming together to help not only the homeless but all those affected by the storm,” said Therese Everly, executive director of the Lee County Homeless Coalition. “I also think it’s appropriate that the concert is taking place during National Hunger & Homeless Awareness Week.”

Tickets are available at www.kimmiesrecoveryzone.org for $25. A live/ silent art auction will also take place featuring works from some of South- west Florida’s leading artists, including Greg Biolchini, Tiite Baquero, Beth Carter Bell, Liston Bouchette, Maria Pia Malerba, Paul Arsenault and Danny Morgan, with proceeds benefiting the three local charities. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring canned foods to donate to the Harry Chapin Food Bank.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to be a part of this event,” said Ryan Uhler, marketing and communications director at Harry Chapin Food Bank. “PeaceVision has been such an amazing partner when it comes to bringing attention to the needs in our community.”

“It’s an honor for PeaceVision to be able to do something to positively impact the community after such a catastrophic event. Being able to bring together with the city of Fort Myers and these three amazing nonprofits with world-class talent is a dream come true,” said John Biffar, founder of Peace- Vision.

The event will also be filmed and featured in an upcoming documentary about hurricane Ian being produced by Dreamtime Entertainment and Peace- Vision.com. ¦

—For more information, see www.kimmiesrecoveryzone.org or email John@peacevision.com.