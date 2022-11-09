Richard Hammond admits he’s ‘lucky’ to not leave family behind

Richard, 52, also notably presented Brainiac: Science Abuse from 2003 to 2008 and has narrated some other hit shows. Speaking exclusively to Express.co.uk about the latest series of his show, Richard Hammond’s Workshop, the television presenter reflected on his experiences and described himself as “ridiculously lucky”.
Talking about the second Workshop series, which sees him restoring classic cars, Richard explained how it was nice to work on something closer to home.
He detailed: “I mean, for all these years I’ve been travelling the world it’s been incredible.
“I’m not moaning about it, I’ve been a very, very lucky boy. I mean, ridiculously lucky.
“And I’m appreciative of that, but it has meant a lot of time away from home.
“It’s lovely to do something that my wife Mindy and my daughters, Izzie and Willow.
“It’s part of our family life. I do this work, I start from home and I go to the workshop and I come back home.
“I don’t get on an aeroplane. And it’s great for them to see that.
“Yeah, I’m loving and it’s also in the county where we live. So the people that we see are the people I live amongst, which is great.”
He added: “We’re very lucky to get to do what we’ve done.”
Continuing, he explained: “Any TV show where you see that genuine rapport amongst mates – and you know everybody has a circle of people that they know – and you reach that point where you know roughly how they’ll react if you say something.
“And I know that with Jeremy and James, and I know that with Neil, Anthony and Andrew (Greenhouse) because we’ve known each other for years.
“So I know if I’m talking to Jeremy and James and I said say something about motorbikes, I know Jeremy will fire up, I know where the conversation would go.”
In his Workshop series away from The Grand Tour, Richard described it as being the “real” him.
“It’s much more the real me because when I’m doing other TV shows, it’s a different experience,” he remarked.
“It’s a different world really. But this is me in my real world, following my own real passion and exposed for all my many weaknesses!”
Richard Hammond’s Workshop is available to stream now on Discovery+.
