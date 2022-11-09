Richard Hammond admits he’s ‘lucky’ to not leave family behind

Richard, 52, also notably presented Brainiac: Science Abuse from 2003 to 2008 and has narrated some other hit shows. Speaking exclusively to Express.co.uk about the latest series of his show, Richard Hammond’s Workshop, the television presenter reflected on his experiences and described himself as “ridiculously lucky”.

Talking about the second Workshop series, which sees him restoring classic cars, Richard explained how it was nice to work on something closer to home.

He detailed: “I mean, for all these years I’ve been travelling the world it’s been incredible.

“I’m not moaning about it, I’ve been a very, very lucky boy. I mean, ridiculously lucky.

“And I’m appreciative of that, but it has meant a lot of time away from home.

READ MORE: Oti Mabuse takes swipe at Katya Jones after Strictly ‘row’