Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera: Live stream of workout ahead of exhibition bout

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Exclusive live coverage of the Hatton v Barrera workout stream from Manchester.



Ricky Hatton and Marco Antonio Barrera show off their skills in a workout ahead of their one-off exhibition clash – and you can watch the former world champions on a live stream!

Former super-lightweight and welterweight world champion Hatton is returning to the ring for the first time in 10 years in his home city of Manchester this Saturday and will take on one of the sport’s all-time greats.

Barrera is a former three-weight world champion and a member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame, with a career which spanned rivalries with Naseem Hamed, Erik Morales, Juan Manuel Marquez and Manny Pacquiao.

The build-up to their contest, which follows the unification world title fight between Natasha Jonas and Marie-Eve Dicaire live on Sky Sports Area and Sky Sports Main Event, continues with a workout which you can watch live here from 1pm.

“It’s a celebration,” Hatton told Sky Sports ahead of this clash. “Ultimately I’m a fan [of Barrera].

“I always knew how good he was. It’s going to be an absolute pleasure to share the ring with him and find out just how good he actually was first-hand. That’s a treat for myself.”

Both fighters have been training hard ahead of their exhibition at Manchester Arena and Barrera is excited to be sharing a ring with someone who he considers a friend as well as someone he respects as a boxer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Ricky Hatton watches back his biggest knockouts and describes how he landed his spiteful combinations.



“We are two boxing legends so we know what comes with being in the ring,” Barrera said. “We know the respect.

“However I got a little bit shocked seeing Ricky post all his progress, post all his workout routines, his boxing, I can see he’s getting in great shape.

“I’m training hard as well. It’s going to be a good exhibition, it’s going to be a good fight for the people.”

Watch the Hatton vs Barrera exhibition bout and the Jonas vs Dicaire show this Saturday, live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm and Sky Sports Main Event at 10pm.