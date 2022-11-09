Rishi ‘close’ on gas deals to stop winter blackouts

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is close to clinching a deal with the United States, where 10 billion cubic metres of liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be sent to the UK over the next year.

The Government has acknowledged it is pursuing long-term deals with foreign states, reportedly including Norway and Qatar.

The UK, which has much less gas storage than other European countries, relies on imported gas to meet around half of its demand.

Top provider Norway accounted for two-thirds of the UK’s imported supply last year, with LNG making up the bulk of the rest.

The National Grid has warned household lights could be switched off this winter, after Russia’s war in Ukraine slowed the flow of gas.

And Analysts Cornwall Insight predict the energy price cap will spike to £3,702 a year in April, when the Government’s support package ends.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said the Government was open about its desire to work with a number of countries. He said: “The US [is one country] where there is more we can do to work together to help tackle some of these energy price spikes.”