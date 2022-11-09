Rishi Sunak faces ‘huge risk’ on state pension triple lock

Ms Suter issued a stark warning about Mr Sunak’s choices, and stated: “Failing to honour the triple lock for a second consecutive year would be a huge risk given where the Conservative Party finds itself in the polls.”

If the state pension triple lock were to be retained, it would likely result in a 10.1 percent increase next year – having a strong financial impact.

Ms Suter continued: “The full flat-rate state pension, paid to those reaching state pension age from April 6, 2016, will increase from £185.15 per week to £203.85 per week (£10,600.20 per year) from April next year.

“The basic state pension, paid to those who reached state pension age before April 6, 2016, will increase from £141.85 per week to £156.20 per week (£8,122.40 per year).”

However, the triple lock in its current iteration is not guaranteed, with some experts suggesting it could be tweaked again.