Royal expert slams Netflix’s The Crown over out-of-character depiction





Robert Hardman claimed that The Crown “reinterpreted” events and that they were not just re-imaginations but complete “fabrications” about the history of the Royal Family, and the Queen. The royal author claimed that Her late Majesty had been depicted as “self-centred” and a “selfish” old lady in the latest series as he slammed some of the storylines included in Netflix’s latest series. Mr Hardman explained that he had covered the period of the Royal Family in the 1990s and dismissed the characterisation of the Queen.

Mr Hardman told Sky News: “There are not just re-imaginations, reinterpretations of events. “But total fabrications, say for example the Queen is presented as this rather self-centred, selfish old lady whose prime concern is getting herself a new yacht. “Getting Britannia restored, that is all that seems to trouble her. “And having covered this period quite closely and written about it lots, spoken a lot and seen these events myself, that simply… JUST IN: Herschel Walker calls himself ‘tough to beat’ on too-close-to-call Georgia Senate race

The royal author added: “That’s not the Queen. The Queen was a very unsentimental forward-looking stateswoman during this period. “And so, she doesn’t really resemble the Queen a tall. “You’ve got a Prince Charles constantly lobbying various Prime Ministers to kick his mother off the throne so he can be king.” Series 5 of The Crown has been released today and has already set Royal commentator’s tongues wagging. READ MORE: Trump accuses Democrats of trying to ‘steal the election’ after machine issue in Arizona

Series 5 depicts the Queen in the 1990s, along with all of the events of the Royal Family. The dramatisation of the breakdown of King Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage will also be a storyline. The highly-anticipated television drama has released 10 new episodes on Wednesday. One spokeswoman for the show said: “The Crown has always been presented as a drama based on historical events. “Series five is a fictional dramatisation, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the Royal Family — one that has already been scrutinised and well-documented by journalists, biographers and historians.” DON’T MISS:

Royal author Katie Nicholl claimed that she thought “the Royals are going to be watching this quite closely” as she discussed how it would depict King Charles. Ms Nicholl added: “[The King’s] plight to make the world a better place, his innovation from an early age, that is really well-captured, but it’s the awkwardness of so many of the scenes. “It’s the uncomfortableness of listening to the transcript of that conversation – tampon-gate – all over again. It leaves you feeling icky and uncomfortable.” She added: “The King is about to go and unveil a statue of his late mother in York and yet people are going to be tuning in and watching this – a reprisal, someone’s interpretation, of a really difficult period in royal history. “I think there is a sense that it just feels a little unfair for the King to be starting his reign with this hanging over him.” READ NEXT

Like Loading...