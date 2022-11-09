Russia-Ukraine war live: Crimea Bridge not fully operational until September 2023, says UK defence ministry

The UK Ministry of Defence has released its latest intelligence update, saying: “Russian efforts to repair the Crimean bridge continue but it is unlikely to be fully operational until at least September 2023.” “,”elementId”:”fb1023c8-7220-42e2-ba49-e95f60ea92e7″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” “On 8 November the road bridge was due to be closed to allow the movement and installation of a replacement 64-metre space. Three more spans will be required to replace the damaged sections,” it said. “,”elementId”:”88b8811a-0c5e-4b3b-885e-cc091b893394″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” “Although Crimean officials have claimed these additional spans will be in place by 20 December, a briefing provided to President Putin added that works to the other carriageway would cause disruption to road traffic until March 2023.” “,”elementId”:”fb649bee-788d-4530-b8d6-55270c73934e”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” “The damage to the bridge, the recent attack on the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol and the probable withdrawal from Kherson all complicate the Russian government’s ability to paint a picture of military success.” “,”elementId”:”d78395ba-7bbc-46e5-8d4f-82a022b05d08″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TweetBlockElement”,”html”:”

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/DefenceHQ/status/1590228656420421632″,”id”:”1590228656420421632″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”516527ce-9c8e-4bab-89da-e358934f1ba0″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1667975779000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”01.36 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1667980828000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”03.00 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1667976199000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”01.43 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”01.43″,”title”:”Crimean Bridge repair unlikely before 2023, UK says”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 9 Nov 2022 04.25 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Wed 9 Nov 2022 01.02 EST”},{“id”:”636b34038f083f3e45283a6f”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” A Russian-installed mayor in the town of Snihurivka, east of the southern city of Mykolaiv, was cited by Russia’s RIA news agency as saying residents had seen tanks and that fierce fighting was going on, Reuters reports. “,”elementId”:”183571d5-1030-405b-ad5a-3d949d7c505a”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” “They got into contact during the day and said there were tanks moving around and, according to their information, heavy fighting on the edge of the town,” said the mayor, Yuri Barabashov referring to the residents. “,”elementId”:”c167be10-04ac-4b41-9bad-1d14ab1880ef”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” “People saw this equipment moving through the streets in the town centre.” “,”elementId”:”9a9e4e87-216d-43e9-a97d-a27c5cb04168″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-installed administration in the Kherson region, said on the Telegram messaging service that Ukrainian forces had tried to advance on three fronts, including Snihurivka. “,”elementId”:”ad653eba-ade7-4566-9886-2945766d27b5″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Vitaly Kim, the Ukrainian governor of Mykolaiv region, apparently quoting an intercepted conversation between Russian servicemen, suggested that Ukrainian forces had already pushed the Russians out of the area. “,”elementId”:”37fc2548-ea1e-49f6-862d-fa47c2d84d6e”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” “Russian troops are complaining that they have already been thrown out of there,” Kim said in a statement on his Telegram channel. File photo of damaged settlements in the village of Zorya, in the Mykolaiv region File photo of damaged settlements in the village of Zorya, in the Mykolaiv region, following intense clashes this month.","caption":"File photo of damaged settlements in the village of Zorya, in the Mykolaiv region, following intense clashes this month.","credit":"Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Images”},”displayCredit”:true,”role”:”inline”,”imageSources”:[{“weighting”:”inline”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=6620bf6b0f7cca83794bce772075e7af”,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=a3e3bd2e248a2bc8ad34912787f821d4″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=c3485f391ded417697b8ae602b7696ee”,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=e698ddd68f60e6c33e450d6dd9c447cf”,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=616425d837fc0c9e255a276e71aa6f4d”,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=5f06fae90d28f79542f47114378ed4c4″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”thumbnail”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=140&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=3816845fa501fff0bc16bc6b7a134527″,”width”:140},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=140&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=c1d96c66b7b0a331237a31993192e23b”,”width”:280},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=120&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=3e84058bff66609964b73abbf1be45b6″,”width”:120},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=120&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=5d768264f9e19b27feaabc28722081de”,”width”:240}]},{“weighting”:”supporting”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=380&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=2a65135fde9615cf5a6eff978619a757″,”width”:380},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=380&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=5a3ebc4f0769e10426142eecb5c98869″,”width”:760},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=df7a1dbb706f29dc7338e0f1b650ceaf”,”width”:300},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=300&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=1dd9d996c31daa979be2dd0496070205″,”width”:600},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=6620bf6b0f7cca83794bce772075e7af”,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=a3e3bd2e248a2bc8ad34912787f821d4″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=c3485f391ded417697b8ae602b7696ee”,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=e698ddd68f60e6c33e450d6dd9c447cf”,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=616425d837fc0c9e255a276e71aa6f4d”,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=5f06fae90d28f79542f47114378ed4c4″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”showcase”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=860&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=e65f44a6c8d5c8f0460606de6a69b755″,”width”:860},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=860&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=463c09beb5a51a8bf4377e4fbb770685″,”width”:1720},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=780&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=c81fa287a3b785d2b1d5a06a80dca6cb”,”width”:780},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=780&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=c97cec26bc6c71b44c8abcf890558019″,”width”:1560},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=6620bf6b0f7cca83794bce772075e7af”,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=a3e3bd2e248a2bc8ad34912787f821d4″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=c3485f391ded417697b8ae602b7696ee”,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=e698ddd68f60e6c33e450d6dd9c447cf”,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=616425d837fc0c9e255a276e71aa6f4d”,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=5f06fae90d28f79542f47114378ed4c4″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”halfwidth”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=6620bf6b0f7cca83794bce772075e7af”,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=a3e3bd2e248a2bc8ad34912787f821d4″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=c3485f391ded417697b8ae602b7696ee”,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=e698ddd68f60e6c33e450d6dd9c447cf”,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=616425d837fc0c9e255a276e71aa6f4d”,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=5f06fae90d28f79542f47114378ed4c4″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”immersive”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=1900&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=7703307c06a5431e2e4c9500a7fa0ffe”,”width”:1900},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=1900&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=26551dd44274d7f680eaa7bda379dd4a”,”width”:3800},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=1300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=9afa96331e12d07a0ae9aeabadcfedfd”,”width”:1300},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=1300&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=113f0f695660f619b3d712f3b80ff072″,”width”:2600},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=1140&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=5cfdb82b3722e7b30edd4d7e29384aa5″,”width”:1140},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=1140&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=b858dfb7761047c5ba02c89217f8b113″,”width”:2280},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=980&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=5271beec56d0b0fe9a57d287921d2be2″,”width”:980},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=980&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=0e523940cb1255820db7036ef61fd9af”,”width”:1960},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=740&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=7e2d5b02b50662f0c98a4f161d83109c”,”width”:740},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=740&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=3d631e697aa6142c5e0480a5d93d9c4e”,”width”:1480},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=660&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=dd69c17d99b9c24ee5d10789f5a8387c”,”width”:660},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=660&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=f750358da55c27299d5d423e2466fa5b”,”width”:1320},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=480&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=13a3b5a007d6716080a17ce435a357ee”,”width”:480},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/0a0530368d3f60be57340580af3c259338b413fe/0_182_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=480&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=402070d072e8bdceccec7521dac02e4f”,”width”:960}]}],”elementId”:”739c703e-c4cc-498c-8d4c-9b77d0eeec9f”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1667973727000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”01.02 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1667974005000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”01.06 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1667974006000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”01.06 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”01.06″,”title”:”Fierce fighting in southern Ukraine – reports”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 9 Nov 2022 04.25 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Wed 9 Nov 2022 01.02 EST”},{“id”:”636b28858f0850c5a4cd4891″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Hello and welcome back to the Guardian’s live coverage of the war in Ukraine. I’m Virginia Harrison and I’ll be bringing you all the latest developments as they unfold over the next few hours. “,”elementId”:”09b3d9a5-e0c7-4a16-9eab-badf189a122c”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” If you have just joined us, here are the latest developments: “,”elementId”:”694548d4-d337-48f5-aa5f-1cff05830fcd”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his forces would not yield “a single centimetre” in fighting for control of eastern Donetsk region after earlier insisting that restoration of Ukrainian territory and compensation from Russia were conditions under which peace talks could take place. “The activity of the occupiers remains at an extremely high level – dozens of attacks every day,” Zelenskiy said. “They are suffering extraordinarily high losses. But the order remains the same – to advance on the administrative boundary of Donetsk region. We will not yield a single centimetre of our land.”



The Ukrainian president said about 4 million people were without power in 14 regions plus the capital, Kyiv , but on a stabilisation rather than an emergency basis.



The Ukrainian military accused Russian troops of continuing to loot and destroy infrastructure in Kherson , where a showdown has been looming for weeks in the only regional capital Russia has captured since its invasion. “On 7th November, a convoy of trucks passed over the dam of the Kakhova hydroelectric station loaded with home appliances and building materials,” a statement said. Russian forces were dismantling mobile phone towers and taking away equipment, it said.



Britain’s Ministry of Defence said Russia was preparing new fortified lines deep inside territory it controls “to forestall any rapid Ukrainian advances in the event of breakthroughs”. This involved installing concrete barriers known as “dragon’s teeth” to stop tanks, including near Mariupol in the south to help safeguard Russia’s “land bridge” to occupied Crimea even if Moscow loses other territory.



Zelenskiy called on Tuesday for an extension to the Black Sea grain export deal that lifted a Russian blockade of three major Ukrainian ports and eased a global food crisis. The accord, brokered by Turkey and the UN in July, expires on 19 November and looked in jeopardy in October when Russia briefly suspended its participation before rejoining. Ukraine also wanted the grain export deal expanded to include more ports and goods, and hoped a decision to renew the pact for at least a year would be taken next week, the deputy infrastructure minister said in a Reuters interview.



Pro-Kremlin forces in Russia are hoping that the Republicans win control of Congress , an outcome they believe could mean the Democratic president, Joe Biden, finds it harder to get military aid packages for Ukraine approved. But for now, few in Moscow expect the bipartisan US political consensus on Ukraine to crack, whatever the result of Tuesday’s midterm elections.



Zelenskiy urged the US to stay united in its support and for US politicians to maintain “unwavering unity” and follow Ukraine’s example “until peace is restored”.



The US and Russia will soon hold talks on resuming suspended nuclear arms control inspections that had been put on hold during the Covid-19 pandemic and languished after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the state department spokesman Ned Price said. Negotiations on the inspections would take place “in the near future” under the terms of the New Start treaty and would not include any discussion of the conflict in Ukraine.



Zelenskiy has told world leaders they will not be able to tackle the climate crisis unless Russia’s invasion of his country ends. “There can be no effective climate policy without the peace,” he said in a video address at the Cop27 UN climate summit in Egypt.



The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, will join next week’s G20 summit “if the situation is possible ”, his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo, who is hosting the meeting, said on Tuesday, adding that Putin could attend virtually instead. On Monday the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Putin would decide by the end of the week whether he would attend.



Zelenskiy will take part in the G20 meeting in Bali, most probably attending virtually, his spokesman has told Suspilne, the Ukrainian public broadcaster. Previously the Ukrainian position was that Zelenskiy would not appear if Putin did. Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report

The general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces believe that about 780 Russian soldiers were killed in the country in the last day. Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 09.11 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 09.11 were approximately: pic.twitter.com/y0nhZf2Rsq — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) November 9, 2022

US basketball star Brittney Griner is in the process of being transferred to a Russian penal colony, but neither her family nor her legal team have any details on where she is or where she is going, the Associated Press is reporting. “Brittney was transferred from the detention center in Iksha on the 4th November. She is now on her way to a penal colony. We do not have any information on her exact current location or her final destination,” the statement from her legal team said. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, has been in custody since she was arrested at a Moscow airport in February, after Russian authorities said they found vape canisters containing hashish oil in her luggage. She was convicted of drug charges in August, and sentenced to nine years in a work colony. Griner’s family has criticised her detention as politically motivated, and in May, the US deemed it a “wrongful detention”. “Every minute that Brittney Griner must endure wrongful detention in Russia is a minute too long,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. “As the administration continues to work tirelessly to secure her release, the president has directed the administration to prevail on her Russian captors to improve her treatment and the conditions she may be forced to endure in a penal colony. As we have said before, the US government made a significant offer to the Russians to resolve the current unacceptable and wrongful detentions of American citizens.” Updated at 04.17 EST

Nato has announced that its next summit will be held in Vilnius, Lithuania, on 11-12 July 2023. In a statement, secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said: We face the most complex and unpredictable security environment since the cold war. The meeting in Vilnius will be an opportunity for allied heads of state and government to agree further steps to strengthen our deterrence and defence and review significant increases in defence spending, as well as to continue our support for Ukraine. In an era of increasing strategic competition, the transatlantic bond between Europe and North America in Nato continues to be essential to the security of our one billion citizens.

Maksym Kozytskyi, governor of Lviv, has warned residents that there will be scheduled power outages of about three hours today in the region. He also reminded businesses that outside of working hours they should not be using electricity to power external lights or advertisements. In the message on Telegram, he said: “Thanks to everyone who accepts the situation with understanding. We have to go through this difficult stage together.” Updated at 03.21 EST

Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, is in Cambodia today, meeting prime minister Hun Sen at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh. Kuleba wrote on Twitter: “We focused on bilateral cooperation and global food security. I also congratulated prime minister Sen on Happy Cambodian Independence Day.” A photo made available by the Cambodian government shows Ukrainian minister of foreign affairs Dmytro Kuleba (L) and Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen (R). Photograph: Kok Ky/Cambodian government cabinet handout/EPA Updated at 03.23 EST

Eastern European countries are preparing to reopen reception centres and are restocking food supplies in anticipation of a possible fresh surge in Ukrainian refugees as winter looms and Russia targets Ukraine’s power grid and heating plants. 6.9 million people are believed to have been displaced internally within Ukraine, often living in very tough conditions, and Reuters reports the Slovak government’s contingency plan envisages the possible inflow of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians in the coming months. After an initial surge following Russia’s invasion on 24 February, the number of refugees heading west out of Ukraine dropped in late spring. There has been no big rise in numbers so far this autumn but charities say there are signs of increased movement across the borders and are stepping up preparations. “An increase in numbers is being felt, and is expected. It is currently up 15%,” said Roman Dohovič, an aid coordinator for the eastern Slovak city of Košice. “We are being called by people who are already staying in Košice and looking for accommodation for family members and acquaintances who are still in Ukraine.” Košice has provided accommodation for about 60 people daily in recent weeks but is preparing to raise that to 1,000 within 48 hours if needed. In Hungary, Zsófia Dobis-Lucski, spokesperson for the Hungarian Reformed Church Aid, an NGO working at the border, said the number of daily arrivals at the Záhony train station close to the border had jumped tenfold to about 300-500 since Russia’s bombardment of Ukrainian cities intensified. That is still below the 1,000 a day seen in the spring but power shortages in Ukraine are expected to boost arrivals in coming weeks. Updated at 02.55 EST

More Ukrainian governors are posting their daily status updates to Telegram on what appears to have been a quiet night in several regions. Vitaliy Kim, governor of Mykolaiv reports that in his region one house has been destroyed and a car damaged overnight by shelling with no casualties reported. Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, governor of Sumy, reports that the region suffered eight explosions following shelling, but as yet there were no details of any casualties. Updated at 02.34 EST

Oleh Synyehubov, the governor of Kharkiv, has posted to Telegram to say that there were no missile strikes on the region overnight, but there was continued shelling in the border settlements. The Kharkiv region borders Donetsk and Luhansk, two of the occupied regions of Ukraine that Russia has claimed to annex. Synyehubov said two residents were hospitalised as a result of the shelling. He also said that two highway workers were killed and two injured as a result of their equipment hitting a mine in Chuhuiv. The claims have not been independently verified. Updated at 02.35 EST

Ukraine calls on G20 to address child deportations Ukraine has collated thousands of reports of its children being deported to Russia and wants their plight addressed at a summit of the Group of 20 major economies, Vladimir Zelenskiy’s chief of staff was quoted as saying on Tuesday. “The Russian Federation continues to commit its crimes in connection with Ukrainian children,” Zelenskiy’s office quoted Andriy Yermak as saying at a meeting he chaired of a group of officials responsible for child protection. “The removal of children continues.” The statement by Zelenskiy’s office said its National Information Bureau showed 10,500 children had been deported or forcibly displaced. Ukraine’s minister responsible for reintegrating Russian-occupied territories noted at the meeting that only 96 children had been returned. Yermak was quoted as saying Ukraine could count on UN help, but he restated Ukraine’s lack of confidence in the International Committee of the Red Cross to help. Yermak said discussions about the return of the children should start at the 15-16 November G20 summit in Indonesia, which Zelenskiy is expected to attend, most likely remotely. Updated at 02.37 EST

Crimean Bridge repair unlikely before 2023, UK says The UK Ministry of Defence has released its latest intelligence update, saying: "Russian efforts to repair the Crimean bridge continue but it is unlikely to be fully operational until at least September 2023." "On 8 November the road bridge was due to be closed to allow the movement and installation of a replacement 64-metre space. Three more spans will be required to replace the damaged sections," it said. "Although Crimean officials have claimed these additional spans will be in place by 20 December, a briefing provided to President Putin added that works to the other carriageway would cause disruption to road traffic until March 2023." "The damage to the bridge, the recent attack on the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol and the probable withdrawal from Kherson all complicate the Russian government's ability to paint a picture of military success." Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 09 November 2022 Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/FT7t3N6kyr 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/0qMw4Erx9t — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 9, 2022

Millions in Ukraine without power Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said on Tuesday about 4 million people were without power in 14 regions plus the capital Kyiv, but on a stabilisation rather than an emergency basis. Scheduled hourly power outages would affect the whole of the country on Wednesday, said Ukraine’s electrical grid operator, Ukrenergo. Russian missile and drone attacks have targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in the past few weeks as winter approaches, when mean temperatures typically drop to several degrees below 0C and lows of -20C. Two people look at a phone during a local power outage in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Ed Ram/Getty Images

A Ukrainian military statement on Tuesday accused Russian troops of continuing to loot and destroy infrastructure in the southern city of Kherson, where a showdown has been looming for weeks in the only regional capital Russia has captured intact since its invasion. Russian artillery hit more than 30 settlements in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, and in Zaporizhzhia region the Russian-installed authorities were forcing residents to accept Russian passports after seizing their Ukrainian documents, the statement said.

Fierce fighting in southern Ukraine – reports A Russian-installed mayor in the town of Snihurivka, east of the southern city of Mykolaiv, was cited by Russia’s RIA news agency as saying residents had seen tanks and that fierce fighting was going on, Reuters reports. “They got into contact during the day and said there were tanks moving around and, according to their information, heavy fighting on the edge of the town,” said the mayor, Yuri Barabashov referring to the residents. “People saw this equipment moving through the streets in the town centre.” Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-installed administration in the Kherson region, said on the Telegram messaging service that Ukrainian forces had tried to advance on three fronts, including Snihurivka. Vitaly Kim, the Ukrainian governor of Mykolaiv region, apparently quoting an intercepted conversation between Russian servicemen, suggested that Ukrainian forces had already pushed the Russians out of the area. “Russian troops are complaining that they have already been thrown out of there,” Kim said in a statement on his Telegram channel. File photo of damaged settlements in the village of Zorya, in the Mykolaiv region, following intense clashes this month. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images