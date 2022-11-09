Categories
Entertainment

Ryan Murphy reflects on the death of ‘Glee’ star Cory Monteith | CNN



Ryan Murphy reflects on the death of 'Glee' star Cory Monteith | CNN



CNN
 — 

Ryan Murphy says he now would have handled the death of “Glee” star Cory Monteith differently.

In a conversation on the podcast “And That’s What You REALLY Missed” released this week, Murphy said he regretted doing a tribute episode of the show so soon after Monteith, who played Finn Hudson, died from a drug overdose in 2013 at the age of 31.

“I’ve thought a lot about that recently and I would not have done that [episode] now,” Murphy said. “I just would not have done it. I felt like it was way too raw and way too soon.”

The podcast is hosted by “Glee” stars Kevin McHale (who played Artie Abrams) and Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina Cohen-Chang), and they got their former boss to talk about the months leading up to Monteith’s death.

Murphy said he had been unaware the actor had a drug problem.

“I was naive. I didn’t know,” Murphy said. “I was the person who had to lead the intervention not knowing what to do or what to say. I was just desperate for him to live.”

Though he had counselor on set during filming of the tribute episode and even gave cast the option to not participate, Murphy said he understood how difficult it was for all involved.

The showrunner added that at the time, he “was in such a blur of grief” and felt “devastated” by Monteith’s tragic death.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: