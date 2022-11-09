Safeguarding Your Goods: Use The Right Transport

Over the past few months, supply chain disruptions have become far too common. Shipments of all kinds saw delays as shippers strived to meet the needs of their clients. Trucking companies had no loads one day and were swamped the next. However, some things haven’t changed. Using the best shipping option saves both time and money and customer satisfaction still relies on timely shipments. When you’re exploring shipping options here are a few factors to consider.

The Size of a Shipment Matters

Some companies rarely ship more than a few pallets of freight at any one time. That means they are likely to use less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers. On the other hand, other companies routinely ship full truckloads (FTL) to a single recipient. Those organizations find ftl freight carriers offer the best option. Regardless of the amount of freight being shipped, every shipper depends on trucking companies for fast, cost-effective, and careful handling of their consignments.

When Time is Short

In most instances, LTL shipments will take longer to deliver than FTL loads. The reason is simple to understand: several LTL shipments must be delivered. That means the truck will make numerous stops to deliver partial loads. If your shipment is the last to be unloaded, the delays could be significant. FTL loads, on the other hand, are delivered sooner because the truck only delivers to one customer. In some cases, companies find paying for FTL services is worth the extra cost even when the truck won’t be completely filled.

Controlling Expenses is Always Important

As previously alluded to, LTL shipments generally cost less because the expenses are shared by several shippers. However, the cost per cubic foot is higher when using LTL options. That’s why some organizations discover paying FTL rates can, at times be practical. The decision on the type of shipper to use will depend on several factors, but if the load requires half or more of a trailer, using the FTL option may prove to be practical.

Reducing Shipping Losses

Far too much freight is damaged during shipping if the optimal shipping solutions are not employed. Fragile goods, for example, should always be shipped using air-ride trucks and trailers to minimize jostling. Some goods should always be shipped using temperature-controlled trailers. Items like chocolate, for example, will experience damage during hot weather in a trailer without a temperature-controlled environment. In addition, take steps to reduce the number of times goods are moved. Every time products are loaded and unloaded increases the risks of damage occurring.

Paying Attention to Trends

The trucking industry experiences ups and downs as market conditions fluctuate. In recent months, shippers saw significant increases in trucking costs, but market conditions may be changing. Some transportation experts are predicting pricing changes as the demand for trucks declines in the coming months. Shippers are encouraged to watch market trends and time their shipments to peak during periods when shipping costs are expected to be lower.

Develop Relationships With Trucking Companies

Keeping shipping expenses as low as possible will always be complicated, but there are strategies shippers can use to their benefit. One is to develop a relationship with one or more shippers to ensure the availability of trucks and trailers when they’re needed. Shipping contracts often make it easier to budget shipping codes, as the ups and downs of spot shipping costs are avoided. Take the time now to explore your options to ensure the right shipping equipment is there when you need it.

