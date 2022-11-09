Sainsbury’s implements new 50p charge in petrol stations

Drivers are being warned about a major petrol station change that will see them fork out 50p every time they inflate their tyres. The service used to cost 30p for three minutes but will now increase to 50p for five minutes.
Sainsbury’s has recently infuriated motorists after it announced that the cost of inflating tyres will increase by 20p.
The supermarket giant follows in the footsteps of Asda, Tesco and Morrisons which are already charging 50p for the service.
A spokesperson from Sainsbury’s stated: “Back in July, we started offering customers five minutes rather than the previous offer of three minutes, with each minute remaining at 10p per minute.
“This is in line with the wider market offering and based on customer feedback.”
Inflating tyres to the right pressure is not only vital for safety, but it also helps save petrol and diesel.
It is estimated that 57 percent of tyres on Britain’s roads are underinflated costing motorists up to £1billion a year.
According to TyreSafe, a UK charity promoting tyre safety, cars tend to burn on average three percent more fuel when tyre pressure is six PSI below the recommended tyre inflation pressure.
Furthermore, for every 10 percent a tyre is underinflated, its wear can increase by about 10 percent leading to even lower fuel efficiency and unsafe driving.
Tyres are rated in three categories: fuel efficiency, wet grip and noise.
Fuel efficiency is rated on a scale from A to F, with an A-rating being the best result possible.
These tyres require less energy to roll and therefore burn less fuel.
So, if motorists want new tyres with good fuel economy, Kwik Fit advises people to look to the EU Tyre Label for guidance.
Drivers also face fines of up to £10,000 for not having the correct legal tyre tread depth.
If stopped by the police and the tyres are found to be illegal, motorists could be hit with three penalty points and be fined up to £2,500 per illegal tyre.
Express.co.uk has reached out to Sainsbury’s for comment.
