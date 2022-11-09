SAS: Who Dares Wins star recalls ‘easily’ falling for scam twice

“There are also other clues such as any spelling or grammar errors in a message which might suggest they are not who they are saying they are. If you get a gut feeling something isn’t right, it probably isn’t.”

As an expert in dealing with high-pressure situations, Jason has provided five top tips to stay calm under pressure and avoid a scam.

Give yourself a moment

Fraudsters can put people under pressure by saying something is urgent.

Mr Fox said: “They might say it needs to be done now, in five minutes or before the offer ends. Stay on the defensive.”

He continued: “If you genuinely do owe a company money, the extra 30 seconds shouldn’t make a difference to them.

“If an unknown number calls or messages, make sure you stop whatever else you’re doing to give it proper attention – pressure tactics used by fraudsters will be more effective if you’re distracted. Think twice about it from now on, and you could save yourself from a scam.”

Look out for impersonators

The enemy in the field wears camouflage, and so do fraudsters, Mr Fox said.

He said: “They might say they’re your bank, a delivery service, an authority. It can be easy to cave quickly. Hold your ground. If it’s a legitimate organisation, they’ll let you call them back on an official number that you know is theirs.”

Stay rational

Mr Fox said: “If you feel like you are being pressured into making a decision, and your emotion is taking over, that’s your body’s alarm bell ringing to tell you to stop and take a breath.

“This can be likened to decisions made in the field – before you take any action, you must take a moment and rationalise.”