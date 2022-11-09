Categories
US

Shooting outside Shreveport councilman’s election night watch party


SHREVEPORT, La. – One man was injured after shots were fired from a passing vehicle near an election watch party for a Shreveport City councilman Tuesday evening.

It happened at Southern Hills Business Association in the 9700 block of Baird Road as the party was being held for Councilman Alan Jackson. A least a half dozen police units were on the scene at about 9 p.m. 

A man who was reportedly going to the party was hit in the upper body when the shots were fired. His wounds are considered non-life threatening.

Detectives determined the victim was shot while he was inside of a vehicle that was in the roadway and not at the election party. The shooting suspect is believed to have left the scene in a vehicle vehicle. 

At this time there is no indication that the attack was in anyway politically motivated or related to the election party; however, the investigation is still in the early stages, police said Wednesday. 



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: