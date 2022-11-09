Shooting outside Shreveport councilman’s election night watch party

SHREVEPORT, La. – One man was injured after shots were fired from a passing vehicle near an election watch party for a Shreveport City councilman Tuesday evening.

It happened at Southern Hills Business Association in the 9700 block of Baird Road as the party was being held for Councilman Alan Jackson. A least a half dozen police units were on the scene at about 9 p.m.

A man who was reportedly going to the party was hit in the upper body when the shots were fired. His wounds are considered non-life threatening.

Detectives determined the victim was shot while he was inside of a vehicle that was in the roadway and not at the election party. The shooting suspect is believed to have left the scene in a vehicle vehicle.

At this time there is no indication that the attack was in anyway politically motivated or related to the election party; however, the investigation is still in the early stages, police said Wednesday.