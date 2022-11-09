Simon Calder defends ‘worst’ hotel chain praising Britannia’s low cost

Simon, however, noted that simply “going back to basics” is the best way to find a secure deal.

He told presenter, Sally Nugent, that travellers should “resist the temptation” to book online and instead follow his own advice. He said: “Here’s what I do. I will go in. Already, I am in a position where, particularly if I know there’s going to be rooms empty that night, I could well negotiate the deal. But crucially I am going to ask to see the room.

“First of all, you see the most important thing – safety. Have they got bedding, mattresses and fire escapes? You’ve got to identify that immediately. You go into the room, have a look – has mould prevailed over wallpaper over the walls? You feel the bed, make sure that’s all nice and comfy, and have a look underneath.”

He noted that in most cases, taking one look in the bathroom often tells you “everything you need to know about a place”.