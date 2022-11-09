Situation is ‘difficult’ along the entire front line, Kyiv says; Crimean bridge damage poses problems for Russia

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that news updates on Ukraine’s progress at the front line of fighting with Russia might have decreased of late, but fighting remains intense.

“In the information space, there is still a certain decrease in the number of news coming from the frontlines. There are fewer reports than for example at the beginning of the fall. But this does not mean that the intensity of the fighting has decreased,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Tuesday.

In the last few months, Ukraine launched successful counteroffensives in both the east of the country, around Kharkiv and southward toward Donetsk, as well as in the southern Kherson region, and made sizeable gains in the east in particular.