Categories
Life Style

Sophie Countess of Wessex turns heads in striking black leather look


Sophie Wessex was seen chatting to workers and members of the charity that supports children with autism, cerebral palsy and Down’s syndrome. For the occasion, the royal wore a black leather dress and brown boots. 

Sophie opted for a daring midi leather dress which she combined with a burgundy jumper underneath.

She was also seen wearing a very chic oversized coat with belt in beige when she arrived at the centre.

The Countess accessorised the look with light brown ankle boots and brown tights. 

A brown leather maxi clutch bag finished the royal’s autumnal outfit. 

READ MORE: King Charles’ reign ‘won’t be long’ as he prioritises something else

For jewellery, the royal sported a pair of silver drop earrings and a necklace with a poppy pendant. 

DON’T MISS:



Source link

Avatar

By Andrea Blazquez

Andrea Blazquez is the Assistant Late Lifestyle Editor at Express.co.uk. Andrea joined the company in 2021 after working as a social media officer, media researcher and TV and radio journalist at various news outlets as well as in the travel industry for years.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: