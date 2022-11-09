Sophie Countess of Wessex turns heads in striking black leather look

Sophie Wessex was seen chatting to workers and members of the charity that supports children with autism, cerebral palsy and Down’s syndrome. For the occasion, the royal wore a black leather dress and brown boots.
Sophie opted for a daring midi leather dress which she combined with a burgundy jumper underneath.
She was also seen wearing a very chic oversized coat with belt in beige when she arrived at the centre.
The Countess accessorised the look with light brown ankle boots and brown tights.
A brown leather maxi clutch bag finished the royal’s autumnal outfit.
For jewellery, the royal sported a pair of silver drop earrings and a necklace with a poppy pendant.
