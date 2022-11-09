Sophie Wessex shares touching moment with boy at children’s charity

Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, was spotted this morning during a visit to a charity that supports children with disabilities. Sophie visited Brainwave, a charity that supports children with disabilities including autism, cerebral palsy and Down’s syndrome, to mark its 40th anniversary. The Countess, who is married to the King’s brother Prince Edward, visited the charity in Bridgwater, Somerset today.

And Sophie was spotted sharing a sweet moment with a child at the centre, as she put her hand on the tot’s shoulders.

The young boy, wearing glasses and sitting on a worker’s lap, stared at Sophie as the pair shared the sweet moment.

Thomas Keeling, three, from Birmingham, met the Countess in the sensory room at the charity.

