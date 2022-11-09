Spain demands Brussels changes post-Brexit rules for UK holidaymakers

Spain is pressuring Brussels to change post-Brexit travel rules to allow UK citizens to remain in Spain indefinitely. Spanish tourism secretary Fernando Valdes said the EU-wide rule is proving disadvantageous for his country as Spain relies heavily on tourism from UK holidaymakers.
Speaking to the i newspaper, Mr Valdes said: “Unfortunately, this is not something Spain has established by itself or can get rid of it.
“It is true that after Brexit some problems have emerged with people wanting to stay longer.”
He added: “It is in our interest to lobby and convince [the EU] we can try to work an exception with them. But the solution must come from them.”
In a bid to circumvent the EU, the UK and Spanish governments are also negotiating a bilateral agreement that would not require Brussels’ approval on British workers in Spain.
Tourism officials in Spain and Greece have also been targeting Britons in a new campaign.
The sunny holiday destinations hope to attract Britons looking to escape their soaring energy bills.
“Thermal tourism” is a trend where British people fly to cheaper and warmer European countries to escape the UK winter.
Greece’s tourism minister, Vassilis Kikilias told The Observer: “Our doors are open 12 months round, our friends in northern Europe should know this. They should head here for winter.”
A Greek advertising campaign reads: “Wanna feel 20 again? With warm winter temperatures up to 20 degrees, Greece is the place to be.”
According to the officials, tourists may find it cheaper to spend the winter in southern Europe than to put the heating on at home.
The cost of living crisis has put pressure on many Britons with many fearing they may be unable to afford their energy bills.
Retirees have always escaped the UK for warmer climes with some Britons owning winter homes in resort areas such as Benidorm in Spain.
Known as “swallows”, some retired Britons chose to fly to Spain for four to five months during the winter.
However, this plan has been threatened for some by Brexit due to harsh limits on the length of time Britons can spend in the EU.
