Spain demands Brussels changes post-Brexit rules for UK holidaymakers

Spain is pressuring Brussels to change post-Brexit travel rules to allow UK citizens to remain in Spain indefinitely. Spanish tourism secretary Fernando Valdes said the EU-wide rule is proving disadvantageous for his country as Spain relies heavily on tourism from UK holidaymakers.

Speaking to the i newspaper, Mr Valdes said: “Unfortunately, this is not something Spain has established by itself or can get rid of it.

“It is true that after Brexit some problems have emerged with people wanting to stay longer.”

He added: “It is in our interest to lobby and convince [the EU] we can try to work an exception with them. But the solution must come from them.”

In a bid to circumvent the EU, the UK and Spanish governments are also negotiating a bilateral agreement that would not require Brussels’ approval on British workers in Spain.

Tourism officials in Spain and Greece have also been targeting Britons in a new campaign.