‘Stop talking about yourself’ Meghan’s podcast blasted by Wootton

Meghan Markle has been releasing episodes of her Spotify podcast Archetypes for months and in the latest instalment of her show, she interviewed her friends Mellody Hobson, chairwoman of Starbucks, and make-up artist Victoria Jackson about “pushy” women. American journalist Megyn Kelly ripped into the Duchess of Sussex’s claims with Dan Wootton on his GB News show. The pair dissected the podcast, and told Meghan to “stop talking about yourself”.
Dan began the interview by telling GB News viewers the Duchess has “given another masterclass in victimisation disguised as a podcast”.
Within the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast, Meghan claimed “strong-minded women” are branded “difficult” because it is a codeword for b***h.
The American, who is married to Prince Harry, also said that while “not everyone is going to like you, the goal can be for them to respect you”.
Dan invited American broadcaster Megyn Kelly to debate Meghan’s latest podcast claims.
READ MORE: Ant and Dec face calls to ‘quit’ from I’m A Celebrity
Within the podcast episode, the Duchess said: “What these people are implying when they use that very charged word [b***h], is that this woman, ‘Oh, she’s difficult’.
“Which is really just a euphemism or is probably not even a euphemism., it’s really a code word for the b-word.”
The GB News debate divided viewers who took to Twitter to voice their opinions, with Pippa Shea penning: “Millions of listeners and her paying customers disagree.”
Paul de Souza said: “If you don’t like her that much why are you listening to her and why are you giving her so much airtime considering you find her so abhorrent? The truth is you’re addicted to her, you need her more than she needs you.”
Mike added: “The Wootton/Kelly segment is always a highlight of the week. Another five minutes, at least, would be good, though!”
Alicia remarked: “@Megynkelly knows how to use her words! Love her!”
Charlotte Khumalo added: “@Megynkelly, stop using Meghan’s podcast to boost your flagging career. You don’t have to listen to her, notice that the only time you get a fraction of attention is when you bark at Meghan. Do the work and stop hijacking Meghan’s.” (sic)
Dan Wootton Tonight airs on weeknights at 9pm on GB News.
Source link