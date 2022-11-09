‘Stop talking about yourself’ Meghan’s podcast blasted by Wootton

Meghan Markle has been releasing episodes of her Spotify podcast Archetypes for months and in the latest instalment of her show, she interviewed her friends Mellody Hobson, chairwoman of Starbucks, and make-up artist Victoria Jackson about “pushy” women. American journalist Megyn Kelly ripped into the Duchess of Sussex’s claims with Dan Wootton on his GB News show. The pair dissected the podcast, and told Meghan to “stop talking about yourself”.

Dan began the interview by telling GB News viewers the Duchess has “given another masterclass in victimisation disguised as a podcast”.

Within the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast, Meghan claimed “strong-minded women” are branded “difficult” because it is a codeword for b***h.

The American, who is married to Prince Harry, also said that while “not everyone is going to like you, the goal can be for them to respect you”.

Dan invited American broadcaster Megyn Kelly to debate Meghan’s latest podcast claims.

