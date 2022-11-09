Street Fighter 6 Has AI-Powered Control Type For Beginners

Street Fighter 6 has a new control scheme called Dynamic Control, and it works by letting players input random buttons and an AI deciding what attack is next, depending on spacing and the situation.

According to a Game Informer interview with Street Fighter 6 director Takayuki Nakayama, Dynamic Control doesn’t give over full control to the AI. Instead, they can still move and manually parry by using the d-pad. Dynamic Control, being so different from Modern and Classic, will only be available in local play.