Sweden, Norway envoys meet BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul

Ambassadors of Sweden and Norway to Bangladesh today held a meeting with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

They discussed various issues regarding the country’s next national elections.

Swedish Ambassador Alexandra Berg Von Linde and Norwegian envoy Espen Rikter-Svendsen sat in the meeting with Fakhrul at the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office at 3:10 pm and continued until 4:30pm.

BNP standing committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury was present at the meeting from BNP side.

After the meeting, Khosru told journalists that the two envoys mainly discussed the latest political situation, recent political incidents, and the country’s electoral system.

He, however, declined to elaborate on what they talked about the next election and the political situation. “I cannot go into detail about what was discussed inside. I can only say all the matters related to the current political context of Bangladesh have been discussed.”

Asked whether there was a discussion about the next election, Khosru said, “Of course, we talked about the election. Because the election is now on everyone’s mind. The election is very important to everyone

in the country and outside the country.”

He said that the international community wants an elected government and an elected parliament to be in place in Bangladesh through a fair election.