Syrian tennis player banned for playing Israeli opponent at ITF event in Arkansas


Syrian player Kareem Al Aliaf has been banned by the Syrian Tennis Federation after playing a match against Nitzan Ricklis of Israel in Arkansas last week.

Al Aliaf, who defeated his Israeli opponent 6-1, 6-1 at an M15 event in Fayetville that is part of the ITF World Tennis Tour, has American roots and was born in Des Moines.

"Syrian tennis player @KareemAllaf played against and defeated Israeli player Nitzan Ricklis last week in a $15k in Fayetteville, Arkansas. As a response, the Syrian Tennis Federation has banned him. Hope @ITFTennis does something. This nonsense has got to stop," a journalist tweeted.

Syrian tennis player @KareemAllaf played against and defeated Israeli player Nitzan Ricklis last week in a $15k in Fayetteville, Arkansas. As a response, the Syrian Tennis Federation has banned him. Hope @ITFTennis do something. This nonsense has got to stop. twitter.com/aabnour/status…

Kareem Al Aliaf is currently ranked 773rd in the world as per the ATP. The 24-year-old Dubai resident, who represented Syria in the 2016 Davis Cup, also triumphed at the ITA Central Regional Singles Championship back in 2018.

Social media users were quick to react to the news, with one fan calling upon the ITF to address the concerns of those opposed to the Israeli bombing of Syria which happened late last month.

"Israel is currently bombing Syria. Will @ITFTennis and other tennis governing bodies address that as well? Will there be consequences for Israeli players like there are for Russian players?" a tweet read.

@ReemAbulleil @KareemAllaf @ITFTennis Israel is currently bombing Syria. Will @ITFTennis and other tennis governing bodies address that as well? Will there be consequences for Israeli players like there are for Russian players?

Al Aliaf has been a warm-up partner for the likes of Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray in the past.

How Novak Djokovic courted controversy by playing in tennis event at Tel Aviv

Novak Djokovic alongside longtime friend Jonathan Erlich of Israelthe receiving end of a section of fans’ ire when he agreed to take part in a tournament in Tel Aviv.

"So he must know that he will lose most of his supporters in the Middle East region. Athletes should put in considration the geopolitical issues so as not to affect their popularity. Novak always talks about injustice while going to the largest occupation settlement in history," a fan had tweeted on the issue.

@ozmo_sasa So he must know that he will lose most of his supporters in the Middle East region.Athletes should put in considration the geopolitical issues so as not to affect their popularity.Novak always talks about injustice while going to the largest occupation settlement in history.

The furor over his decision to travel to Israel did not stop the Serb from competing in the country. The 21-time Grand Slam champion proceeded to win the ATP 250 event, which was held immediately after the Laver Cup. Djokovic defeated Marin Cilic in the title round to win the Tel Aviv tournament.

The former World No. 1’s fans, however, justified the decision of the 35-year-old who missed several tournaments on account of his vaccination status, asserting that he was in Israel for his friend Jonathan Erlich.

Djokovic is playing in Israel because one of his old time friends, an Israeli tennis player, Jonathan Erlich, is retiring. His last tournament will be in Tel Aviv

As it turned out, however, Erlich had to withdraw from the tournament after being injured in practice.







