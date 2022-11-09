Syrian tennis player banned for playing Israeli opponent at ITF event in Arkansas

Syrian player Kareem Al Aliaf has been banned by the Syrian Tennis Federation after playing a match against Nitzan Ricklis of Israel in Arkansas last week.

Al Aliaf, who defeated his Israeli opponent 6-1, 6-1 at an M15 event in Fayetville that is part of the ITF World Tennis Tour, has American roots and was born in Des Moines.

“Syrian tennis player @KareemAllaf played against and defeated Israeli player Nitzan Ricklis last week in a $15k in Fayetteville, Arkansas. As a response, the Syrian Tennis Federation has banned him. Hope @ITFTennis does something. This nonsense has got to stop,” a journalist tweeted.

Kareem Al Aliaf is currently ranked 773rd in the world as per the ATP. The 24-year-old Dubai resident, who represented Syria in the 2016 Davis Cup, also triumphed at the ITA Central Regional Singles Championship back in 2018.

Social media users were quick to react to the news, with one fan calling upon the ITF to address the concerns of those opposed to the Israeli bombing of Syria which happened late last month.

“Israel is currently bombing Syria. Will @ITFTennis and other tennis governing bodies address that as well? Will there be consequences for Israeli players like there are for Russian players?” a tweet read.

Al Aliaf has been a warm-up partner for the likes of Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray in the past.

